I Want McDaniel to Fail; You Should Too

Once joint practice down and we can already see the obvious.

Qb - is the bears defense that good? Or is Tua trying things he normally doesn't. He's still throwing to spots on the field and the inept bears just told us and the rest of the nfl they know whatsup. Just play physical with our WRs and no problem. Don't care about wilson.
Rbs - not a good day for Maddison. Man I was pulling for him too. Where was Wright at? Gordon had a decent day I guess.
WRs - ruff day for them. WE lack the obvious tall physical receiver and we will pay for that this year. Can't match up with physical defenders.
O line - hoping for the left side to grow but paul getting knocked on his ass doesn't sound good. At least there was one run they pulled to the left. Lots of stuffed at the line tweets. Please don't count on them lasting the whole year, your just torchering yourself.
Te - was there even any mention of them? Lol we are going to wish we had one when waddle gets hurt.

Guys, I don't know what to tell ya if you don't see it. Yeah yeah, one practice, turns into one game, turns into just another year of the same mediocre.

This isnt telling anyone to not be happy or hopefull or optimistic so dont friggan cry about this, but I know the sensitive nancies are going to have a good time in here. I want mcdaniel to fail so he will see the door out. I do not want him here any longer. He's bad at so many things I don't even want to type it all out. He is not a leader, not a good HC, not a good OC. Positional coach is probably his ceiling. Good luck to him after this.

I will just leave this hear and not start another thread all year and we will see how it turns out.
 
This is weird behaviour. How can you root for a coach/player to suck so bad that they get fired or let go. You are a Dolphins fan? Let's say hypothetically these guys actually win and make a deep run? Would your take change or will you be one of those buffoons that are too prideful to admit they're wrong
 
Well, it's safe to say this is gonna be a contentious season around these parts.

Half the board will be actively rooting against McDaniel and Tua in the hopes it's their last year. Should be fun.
 
Neither McD nor Grier are getting fired until we can get out of Tua's contract after the 26 season.

Until then, you just have to be a fan and hope for the best.
 
McDaniel has to step up and be innovative or he is not going to make the cut. This issue started over a year plus ago. He has to make more in game adjustments more quickly. We shall see
 
This is weird behaviour. How can you root for a coach/player to suck so bad that they get fired or let go. You are a Dolphins fan? Let's say hypothetically these guys actually win and make a deep run? Would your take change or will you be one of those buffoons that are too prideful to admit they're wrong
It's not weird at all. I want him to fail so we can clean house (of the front office, not the team) and bring in guys who can build a contender. I didn't think I'd have to spell that out to anyone. It's kind of implied isn't it?

What is a deep run to you? A w in the wild card, two playoff wins and a loss in the afcc game? I highly doubt we make it that far but of course I would be happy. It's not going to happen though
 
You know, I hate to cheer on the failure of any of our coaches. BUT, I can not listen to McDaniel speak, he is definetly the worst coach in the league when it comes to conveying his message, how can players even respect him. He is a babbling idiot, he must say UM every three words.
 
You know, I hate to cheer on the failure of any of our coaches. BUT, I can not listen to McDaniel speak, he is definetly the worst coach in the league when it comes to conveying his message, how can players even respect him. He is a babbling idiot, he must say UM every three words.
Listening to McDaniel speak is definitely...unenjoyable.
 
The nerd is a clown but one joint practice means nothing lol.
 
