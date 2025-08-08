I Want McDaniel to Fail; You Should Too

Once joint practice down and we can already see the obvious.



Qb - is the bears defense that good? Or is Tua trying things he normally doesn't. He's still throwing to spots on the field and the inept bears just told us and the rest of the nfl they know whatsup. Just play physical with our WRs and no problem. Don't care about wilson.

Rbs - not a good day for Maddison. Man I was pulling for him too. Where was Wright at? Gordon had a decent day I guess.

WRs - ruff day for them. WE lack the obvious tall physical receiver and we will pay for that this year. Can't match up with physical defenders.

O line - hoping for the left side to grow but paul getting knocked on his ass doesn't sound good. At least there was one run they pulled to the left. Lots of stuffed at the line tweets. Please don't count on them lasting the whole year, your just torchering yourself.

Te - was there even any mention of them? Lol we are going to wish we had one when waddle gets hurt.



Guys, I don't know what to tell ya if you don't see it. Yeah yeah, one practice, turns into one game, turns into just another year of the same mediocre.



This isnt telling anyone to not be happy or hopefull or optimistic so dont friggan cry about this, but I know the sensitive nancies are going to have a good time in here. I want mcdaniel to fail so he will see the door out. I do not want him here any longer. He's bad at so many things I don't even want to type it all out. He is not a leader, not a good HC, not a good OC. Positional coach is probably his ceiling. Good luck to him after this.



I will just leave this hear and not start another thread all year and we will see how it turns out.