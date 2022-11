I think MM is too impatient which leads to overly aggressive calls on 4th down IMO. I would have kicked the FG to go up by 6. You don’t want them to tie you w a FG and if they do get a TD, now you only need a FG to win. We aren’t good on 4th down this year %age wise and I think he’s forcing it too much. Also, we burn timeouts to talk about what we want to do in these situations. Today we called it before 3rd and 4th. I think he’s pressing too much. The clock management at the end of a couple of the halves has been bad too. Not sure why we were standing around letting the clock run down from 0:45 to 0:25 at the end of half 1.