McDaniel alluded to Tua not even sure himself when he made the comment that Tua is starting to learn he needs to listen to the medical professionals. Also keep in mind Tua has a daughter now. His mindset pre and post being a parent has to be a little different now. I think he’ll come back next year ready to roll and we’ll have a top 5 offense and a new DC and new defensive look. Plus I think McDaniel will learn to balance his playcalling more. The future is still bright. Can’t even remember the last time we had a top 10 offense. It was a fun year.