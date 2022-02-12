 I want to sincerely apologize to everyone on here for being such a dumb debbie downer as of late. (those days are done!) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I want to sincerely apologize to everyone on here for being such a dumb debbie downer as of late. (those days are done!)

AphexPhin

AphexPhin

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
4,781
Reaction score
1,165
Location
Scottsdale, AZ
I want to say how sorry I am for littering this board with a bunch of doom & gloom postings in various threads. No more of any of that "Chicken Little" BS. Not saying I'm going to be a full fledged homer but I am absolutely going to be half glass full/ optimistic moving forward on here (after all life sucks if you always have a negative outlook on things. Its also not good for your health either)

After watching Coach McDaniel's moving & inspiring press conference I'm ready to run thru a brick wall for him haha. But seriously, on top of him being so wise beyond his years and so well respected by his peers & players, I gotta say I owe Stephen Ross an apology with a number of my most recent posts. The more I read up on Flores' lawsuits the more I think him and his lawyer(s) are full of crap and see why Ross fired him and hired Mike McDaniel as our new head coach) .

I've never done such a 180 on our beloved Miami Dolphins ever like this before. Didn't think for a second that McDaniel was even a realistic option and had to do a double take when I read the headline that he was named our new head coach. We also have a TON of cap space. So I'm just going to sit back and enjoy this potentially awesome off season.

GO FINS!!!!:cheers:
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
14,695
Reaction score
28,168
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
AphexPhin said:
I want to say how sorry I am for littering this board with a bunch of doom & gloom postings in various threads. No more of any of that "Chicken Little" BS. Not saying I'm going to be a full fledged homer but I am absolutely going to be half glass full/ optimistic moving forward on here (after all life sucks if you always have a negative outlook on things. Its also not good for your health either)

After watching Coach McDaniel's moving & inspiring press conference I'm ready to run thru a brick wall for him haha. But seriously, on top of him being so wise beyond his years and so well respected by his peers & players, I gotta say I owe Stephen Ross an apology with a number of my most recent posts. The more I read up on Flores' lawsuits the more I think him and his lawyer(s) are full of crap and see why Ross fired him and hired Mike McDaniel as our new head coach) .

I've never done such a 180 on our beloved Miami Dolphins ever like this before. Didn't think for a second that McDaniel was even a realistic option and had to do a double take when I read the headline that he was named our new head coach. We also have a TON of cap space. So I'm just going to sit back and enjoy this potentially awesome off season.

GO FINS!!!!:cheers:
Click to expand...
I appreciate the introspection, but you aren't even on the honorable mention list when it comes to negativity brother.....lol
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,661
Reaction score
22,488
Location
Bahamas
Cast your vote:

Opinions of Mike McDaniel as Head Coach

I was on board with Mike McDaniel as HC as soon as his name got mentioned as a candidate to replace Flores. I did a lot of research on him and was very impressed the more I read and heard. Some of you I know also felt the same way but reading the forum since he has has done a few interviews and...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,934
Reaction score
10,660
Location
Borneo
AphexPhin said:
I want to say how sorry I am for littering this board with a bunch of doom & gloom postings in various threads. No more of any of that "Chicken Little" BS. Not saying I'm going to be a full fledged homer but I am absolutely going to be half glass full/ optimistic moving forward on here (after all life sucks if you always have a negative outlook on things. Its also not good for your health either)

After watching Coach McDaniel's moving & inspiring press conference I'm ready to run thru a brick wall for him haha. But seriously, on top of him being so wise beyond his years and so well respected by his peers & players, I gotta say I owe Stephen Ross an apology with a number of my most recent posts. The more I read up on Flores' lawsuits the more I think him and his lawyer(s) are full of crap and see why Ross fired him and hired Mike McDaniel as our new head coach) .

I've never done such a 180 on our beloved Miami Dolphins ever like this before. Didn't think for a second that McDaniel was even a realistic option and had to do a double take when I read the headline that he was named our new head coach. We also have a TON of cap space. So I'm just going to sit back and enjoy this potentially awesome off season.

GO FINS!!!!:cheers:
Click to expand...
I’m glad you apologized because I was just about to have you banned
We’re good now
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
17,422
Reaction score
30,999
Some things are unforgivable!

This is definitely not one of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom