I want to sincerely apologize to everyone on here for being such a dumb debbie downer as of late. (those days are done!)

I want to say how sorry I am for littering this board with a bunch of doom & gloom postings in various threads. No more of any of that "Chicken Little" BS. Not saying I'm going to be a full fledged homer but I am absolutely going to be half glass full/ optimistic moving forward on here (after all life sucks if you always have a negative outlook on things. Its also not good for your health either)After watching Coach McDaniel's moving & inspiring press conference I'm ready to run thru a brick wall for him haha. But seriously, on top of him being so wise beyond his years and so well respected by his peers & players, I gotta say I owe Stephen Ross an apology with a number of my most recent posts. The more I read up on Flores' lawsuits the more I think him and his lawyer(s) are full of crap and see why Ross fired him and hired Mike McDaniel as our new head coach) .I've never done such a 180 on our beloved Miami Dolphins ever like this before. Didn't think for a second that McDaniel was even a realistic option and had to do a double take when I read the headline that he was named our new head coach. We also have a TON of cap space. So I'm just going to sit back and enjoy this potentially awesome off season.GO FINS!!!!