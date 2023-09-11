I was at the game some negatives and positives I noticed.

Chubb is not who we thought he was or going to be. Very AVG pass rusher no burst nothing unique about him for what we gave up or traded a first for him. Ogbah and him are essentially the same to me.



Dline got abused all game other then Phillips and Sieler.



AVG was in the game ALOT…Baker is terrible and Long was not impressive.



Oline was amazing except for the Conner exchanges with Tua



I hope Achane plays next game because Ahmed to me isn’t anything more then a 3rd down back.



Tua-Hill-Waddle all in crazy sync I noticed today (I never seen Tua live) he doesn’t go for the check downs he always try’s to go for a bigger play.



Tua is clutch just a amazing accurate QB.