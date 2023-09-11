 I was at the game some negatives and positives I noticed. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I was at the game some negatives and positives I noticed.

T

Tiko377

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
5,698
Reaction score
4,001
Location
Southern California
Chubb is not who we thought he was or going to be. Very AVG pass rusher no burst nothing unique about him for what we gave up or traded a first for him. Ogbah and him are essentially the same to me.

Dline got abused all game other then Phillips and Sieler.

AVG was in the game ALOT…Baker is terrible and Long was not impressive.

Oline was amazing except for the Conner exchanges with Tua

I hope Achane plays next game because Ahmed to me isn’t anything more then a 3rd down back.

Tua-Hill-Waddle all in crazy sync I noticed today (I never seen Tua live) he doesn’t go for the check downs he always try’s to go for a bigger play.

Tua is clutch just a amazing accurate QB.
 
Tiko377 said:
Chubb is not who we thought he was or going to be. Very AVG pass rusher no burst nothing unique about him for what we gave up or traded a first for him. Ogbah and him are essentially the same to me.

Dline got abused all game other then Phillips and Sieler.

AVG was in the game ALOT…Baker is terrible and Long was not impressive.

Oline was amazing except for the Conner exchanges with Tua

I hope Achane plays next game because Ahmed to me isn’t anything more then a 3rd down back.

Tua-Hill-Waddle all in crazy sync I noticed today (I never seen Tua live) he doesn’t go for the check downs he always try’s to go for a bigger play.

Tua is clutch just a amazing accurate QB.
Click to expand...
Agree across the board.
 
I’m gonna give the D a pass on this one. Not ready to give up on Chubb yet until a few more games and some more blitz schemes that we didn’t run until the end of the game. Ahmed is a third down back, nothing more but there is no guarantee Achane will amount to much more either
The offense looked like they’ve played together for years, love the confidence there
 
Sadly just didn’t see any motor with Chubb today. No speed, no strength. Just outclassed all day it seemed. Hopefully he picks it up moving forward.
 
Miami 13 said:
Sadly just didn’t see any motor with Chubb today. No speed, no strength. Just outclassed all day it seemed. Hopefully he picks it up moving forward.
Click to expand...
He didn’t have any burst last year either. I was hoping it was an injury thing but just doesn’t look like a special player at all
 
royalshank said:
I don’t know if we should react to one game. I have no idea why we looked so bad on the DL / vs the run
Click to expand...
The Chargers had the highest single game rush play success rate since they started tracking the stat in 2006.
 
royalshank said:
Yeah hard to imagine we won’t improve.
Click to expand...
Ha—I mean, yeah, I’m sure every game won’t re-set the record for worst rushing defense in 17 years. But this wasn’t just a run of the mill bad game. This was catastrophically bad run defense. Something is amiss. Either Fangio called an atrocious game, or we don’t have the personnel to execute his scheme.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Ha—I mean, yeah, I’m sure every game won’t re-set the record for worst rushing defense in 17 years. But this wasn’t just a run of the mill bad game. This was catastrophically bad run defense. Something is amiss. Either Fangio called an atrocious game, or we don’t have the personnel to execute his scheme.
Click to expand...
One thing is certain, we gained no benefit from only rushing four for most of the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom