I was born in 1974......

My bucket list includes many things....but for us born in 1974 isn't that a little bit of a haha on us, Right?



I am looking to hear from Dolphin fans all over who are my age or younger or were not old enough yet to enjoy the great teams.



I would also like to hear from the ones who experienced the thrill of being dominant and winning.



I also would like to hear from the ones who believe we will finally win a Super Bowl in the next three years.



What i hope to hear in this thread is great memories, great hope and maybe stories of what you have personally experianced as a Dolphins fan.



I will start. I was at a training camp with my wife when we had signed Suh and took pictures of Landry and Suh and others. But my greatest Dolphins moment was travelling to Miami to watch the fins beat the Seahawks in 2008, 21-19 where we actually finished first at 11-5 tied with the Patriots in most every way. I went with a good friend who was a Seahawks fan and did not realize in our crazy plan that it was Memorial Day weekend. There were Jets fling over the stadium and great pictures with cheerleaders and such. The best picture was when we stalled them on the final drive having a picture laughing at my friend taken by a fellow Dolphin fanatic. I yelled louder than i had ever done for a longer period of time than I thought possible trying to add to noise.



When I go to my next Dolphins game I truly hope the experience is even greater!!!



Lets hear from all of you true and optimistic....or little less optimistic and / or jaded Dolphin fans! Lets celebrate what we can as a Dolphins community and lifelong fans.