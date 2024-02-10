 I was born in 1974...... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I was born in 1974......

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
9,565
Reaction score
35,772
Location
Northern BC
My bucket list includes many things....but for us born in 1974 isn't that a little bit of a haha on us, Right?

I am looking to hear from Dolphin fans all over who are my age or younger or were not old enough yet to enjoy the great teams.

I would also like to hear from the ones who experienced the thrill of being dominant and winning.

I also would like to hear from the ones who believe we will finally win a Super Bowl in the next three years.

What i hope to hear in this thread is great memories, great hope and maybe stories of what you have personally experianced as a Dolphins fan.

I will start. I was at a training camp with my wife when we had signed Suh and took pictures of Landry and Suh and others. But my greatest Dolphins moment was travelling to Miami to watch the fins beat the Seahawks in 2008, 21-19 where we actually finished first at 11-5 tied with the Patriots in most every way. I went with a good friend who was a Seahawks fan and did not realize in our crazy plan that it was Memorial Day weekend. There were Jets fling over the stadium and great pictures with cheerleaders and such. The best picture was when we stalled them on the final drive having a picture laughing at my friend taken by a fellow Dolphin fanatic. I yelled louder than i had ever done for a longer period of time than I thought possible trying to add to noise.

When I go to my next Dolphins game I truly hope the experience is even greater!!!

Lets hear from all of you true and optimistic....or little less optimistic and / or jaded Dolphin fans! Lets celebrate what we can as a Dolphins community and lifelong fans.
 
1980 here. Brutal. When’s your 50th @BC Phins4Life?

Wish I could go back in time and not watch that Monday night game that hooked me into being a Dolphins.

Honestly I am envious of the people who don’t like football at all. I could’ve spent so much more time fishing.
 
The Ghost said:
1980 here. Brutal. When’s your 50th @BC Phins4Life?

Wish I could go back in time and not watch that Monday night game that hooked me into being a Dolphins.

Honestly I am envious of the people who don’t like football at all. I could’ve spent so much more time fishing.
Click to expand...
I hear you Ghost, there has been so much sorrow LOL being avid Dolphins fans. I just can not imagine winning one again and sharing it with guys like you!
 
It all goes downhill from 5o 1st your teeth fall out and then your dick goes sideways
 
First attended games in 1972. As a young kid it was amazing to see a sold out stadium of 80,000 waving white handkerchiefs, most everyone standing throughout the game. I listened to Rick Weaver on my transistor radio in the stands to enjoy what I was seeing. It was something I'll never forget! Back then there were very few, if any fans from the opposing team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom