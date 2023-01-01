I was hoping we would build on how far Flores got us and that Tyreek would bump us up, get us over the hump. That didn't happen. This is a hell of a rookie coach season from McDaniel though. Given how Grier is still in control I tend to see it as year 4 of course, in terms of accountability we're in year 4. Is a rookie coach having a pretty good rookie season enough find to keep the project going? We're a huge failure for a year 4 team but we're a pretty big success for a year 1 team. Does trying to keep McD for his promise buy Grier more time? I've always supported Grier but he about has had his time on the ride and we might want to try some one else new. What do y'all think?