Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Feb 12, 2010
I was hoping we would build on how far Flores got us and that Tyreek would bump us up, get us over the hump. That didn't happen. This is a hell of a rookie coach season from McDaniel though. Given how Grier is still in control I tend to see it as year 4 of course, in terms of accountability we're in year 4. Is a rookie coach having a pretty good rookie season enough find to keep the project going? We're a huge failure for a year 4 team but we're a pretty big success for a year 1 team. Does trying to keep McD for his promise buy Grier more time? I've always supported Grier but he about has had his time on the ride and we might want to try some one else new. What do y'all think?
 
kellyh3034

kellyh3034

Sep 11, 2004
Eh, Shula didn't have a great record after the first year either, with less talent of course. Mike is not looking good right now but next year will be the year to see if he's got it or not. The secondary and offensive line players hurt along with Tua's issues really hampered this team. Oh, well it was fun while it lasted.
 
Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

Dec 1, 2005
Don't compare Shula with Jimmy neutron that is just pure nonsense. 🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
kellyh3034

kellyh3034

Sep 11, 2004
Not comparing at all just saying no one should judge a coach after the first year. He may end up terrible in the end like all the rest but maybe not. So called quirkiness will only get you so far.
 
canesz06

canesz06

Aug 25, 2012
Ummm......what are you talking about? the Dolphins were 3-10-1 in 1969. In 1970, Shulas first year as the head coach, they went 10-4 and made the playoffs. The next year, they went to the super bowl
 
