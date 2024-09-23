 I was RONG | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I was RONG

I was RONG! This was an opportunity to see what we are made of. To see if McD could evolve under pressure. To see if the players would rally and respond. Tragically, we failed in both areas. I saw an ill-prepared team. More self-inflicted penalties. Poor game clock management, play calling, etc. The players were overwhelmed, and unmotivated, and our high end, big money superstars didn't show up. As a Phins fan since 1972, I've seen it all, but I've never quit on this team and never will. Each season I hope for the best. I WILL NEVER SUPPORT LOSING! Tanking isn't in my DNA. Next week, I will be hoping for victory. However, I feel that Miami needs to seriously look at all areas including GM, Coach, Hill, Ramsey and of course our long term QB solution. We have a lot of work/cleanup to do. Hopefully, the rest of the season can provide that opportunity.
 
Applaud the realization, but please spare us from the bull crap ray antics of spelling
 
Thanks, but giving Ray his tributes makes this place enjoyable. Regarding football eMCee, what specific realistic changes would you make to salvage the season? Or are you all in on tanking? When posters demand firing Grier or McD etc, they rarely offer solutions. Who specifically would you replace them with?
 
Well I've already posted a bunch of what I would do but it's starts with firing Grier immediately after this game finished. I'm also firing McDaniel and letting Weaver take over as interim. He at least shows he can make game time adjustments.

As far as who I would replace Grier with, I'm actually going to start looking at that now. What I do know is I'm only plucking from winning organizations. So I'll have to get back to you with who I think would be some viable candidates. But either way I am letting the GM pick his HC and staff. I think I would say they have to keep Weaver though.

It would be a requirement that the new staff use all resources on o line and d line for next year's draft and free agency though.
 
At least you man or women up and just say you were wrong. I wanted to believe and think we had a chance. But zero OL and McDaniel looked lost again. Spare me the oh he didn't have a QB talk. Everything was disfunction. How many pre snap penalty? We were out of timeouts again when you go 2 min drill (no tempo as well) how. It is a joke go out and trade for high priced talent with zero OL. McDaniel is so lost with out Tua and he can't stay healthy. I mean what kind of HC comes up with a game plan to throw over 60% of the time with a back up QB that sucked in college as well (and that was in a close game at times). Fix the damn OL it is not rocket science, can't ever pick up a first down on3rd short (worts in the NFL last 2 years).
 
What needs to happen is that McDaniel needs to understand that our current backup qbs are not very good and that the game plan needs to be 70% run 30% pass. That means when you have 3rd and goal from the 3 or what have you and it’s two down territory, you don’t dial up a play that requires precision passing and call the number of the tight end that has the worst hands.

Simplify the offense to simplify the operation and reduce the amount of penalties. All that motion only works if you got someone like Tua back there to execute it. Simplify Simplify Simplify.

Get Paul ready to play. Run behind him he’s a mauler. I don’t want to see Lamm in the field again unless AJ is injured and can’t play. Start Paul and see what we have there and run behind him. perfect time for it

As for the rest of it, the seasons young, Let’s see where we are at The end of IT and then we can Make whatever decisions need to be made.
 
I am on board with that. JW is fine good pics. But Ray it was funny for like a day or 2. Now I just scroll right throw It. Plus the I always think of the word lemmings with the used car lot.in the military. Just way.to.much.
 
Until we see this fixed, we will never know how our offense can fully function. I mean, is there a rule against us having the comfort of acquiring at least a half decent OL? All the Playoff teams seem to have crossed that out of their list and see where it got them. Most of all, itll at least shut up the fan base.
 
