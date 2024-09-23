Jamesw said: I was RONG! This was an opportunity to see what we are made of. To see if McD could evolve under pressure. To see if the players would rally and respond. Tragically, we failed in both areas. I saw an ill-prepared team. More self-inflicted penalties. Poor game clock management, play calling, etc. The players were overwhelmed, and unmotivated, and our high end, big money superstars didn't show up. As a Phins fan since 1972, I've seen it all, but I've never quit on this team and never will. Each season I hope for the best. I WILL NEVER SUPPORT LOSING! Tanking isn't in my DNA. Next week, I will be hoping for victory. However, I feel that Miami needs to seriously look at all areas including GM, Coach, Hill, Ramsey and of course our long term QB solution. We have a lot of work/cleanup to do. Hopefully, the rest of the season can provide that opportunity. Click to expand...

What needs to happen is that McDaniel needs to understand that our current backup qbs are not very good and that the game plan needs to be 70% run 30% pass. That means when you have 3rd and goal from the 3 or what have you and it’s two down territory, you don’t dial up a play that requires precision passing and call the number of the tight end that has the worst hands.Simplify the offense to simplify the operation and reduce the amount of penalties. All that motion only works if you got someone like Tua back there to execute it. Simplify Simplify Simplify.Get Paul ready to play. Run behind him he’s a mauler. I don’t want to see Lamm in the field again unless AJ is injured and can’t play. Start Paul and see what we have there and run behind him. perfect time for itAs for the rest of it, the seasons young, Let’s see where we are at The end of IT and then we can Make whatever decisions need to be made.