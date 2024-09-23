Jamesw
I was RONG! This was an opportunity to see what we are made of. To see if McD could evolve under pressure. To see if the players would rally and respond. Tragically, we failed in both areas. I saw an ill-prepared team. More self-inflicted penalties. Poor game clock management, play calling, etc. The players were overwhelmed, and unmotivated, and our high end, big money superstars didn't show up. As a Phins fan since 1972, I've seen it all, but I've never quit on this team and never will. Each season I hope for the best. I WILL NEVER SUPPORT LOSING! Tanking isn't in my DNA. Next week, I will be hoping for victory. However, I feel that Miami needs to seriously look at all areas including GM, Coach, Hill, Ramsey and of course our long term QB solution. We have a lot of work/cleanup to do. Hopefully, the rest of the season can provide that opportunity.