I was willing to be patient with Management but not anymore

Forget how abysmal this game was to watch. There is nothing likeable about this team and the regression from last year is just frightening - especially when this off season was all about "giving Tua weapons". Forget that Tua is not on the field and Brissett is just awkward, lumbering and inaccurate. Forget that our dysfunctional 2 offensive coordinator "system" in which neither calls plays is a nightmare (when they announced that I started to take one step off the wagon). We have weapons that are on the shelf, they can't even be used because of the horrific offensive line play and awful play calling.



Let's put all that aside and focus on two things that have been a problem for as long as I can remember:



1. Our offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL

2. We can't stop the run



It's simple, this has been this way for all 3 years of the rebuild and our "management" has done nothing to fix this. It's clear. And it's really sad cause I don't want to watch this team anymore. These two things have been a constant for the Fins and nothing EVER changes.