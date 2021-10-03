 I was willing to be patient with Management but not anymore | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I was willing to be patient with Management but not anymore

Forget how abysmal this game was to watch. There is nothing likeable about this team and the regression from last year is just frightening - especially when this off season was all about "giving Tua weapons". Forget that Tua is not on the field and Brissett is just awkward, lumbering and inaccurate. Forget that our dysfunctional 2 offensive coordinator "system" in which neither calls plays is a nightmare (when they announced that I started to take one step off the wagon). We have weapons that are on the shelf, they can't even be used because of the horrific offensive line play and awful play calling.

Let's put all that aside and focus on two things that have been a problem for as long as I can remember:

1. Our offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL
2. We can't stop the run

It's simple, this has been this way for all 3 years of the rebuild and our "management" has done nothing to fix this. It's clear. And it's really sad cause I don't want to watch this team anymore. These two things have been a constant for the Fins and nothing EVER changes.
 
Last year was a mirage. We got over confident in the front office and made some luxury picks thinking the season ending blowout to the Bills was an outlier and now we're stuck in rebuild mode again. Rebuild mode perpetually with this organization. We need a new team. Sell the team, move the damn team, nothing else seems to work.
 
I think if you're a true fan you should be disgusted with the way things have gone this year and you should expect accountability. You still can root for the team and want the best, but the organization should be doing everything it can to not make you look like a schmuck for supporting the Dolphins.
 
I was expecting a win today. Started well. What was I thinking??? Penalties and 2nd string players on the field when better players at RB, TE and WR were watching on sidelines. I'm thinking there is a problem with the basics.
 
But Ross hasn’t shown he can do the right thing yet.

Grier had a great plan but ****ty execution
 
Dollhouse said:
Last year was a mirage. We got over confident in the front office and made some luxury picks thinking the season ending blowout to the Bills was an outlier and now we're stuck in rebuild mode again. Rebuild mode perpetually with this organization. We need a new team. Sell the team, move the damn team, nothing else seems to work.
Ah, last year.
Wins vs Jaguars, 2 vs Jets, 1 vs Cincinnati - all 3 teams picked top 5.
The win vs the Raiders that was just an absolute fluke.
That's half of our win total.
Hey, a win is a win, but it is possible that the 10 win season was a maybe not as sturdy as the number 10 implies.
 
Dollhouse said:
Last year was a mirage. We got over confident in the front office and made some luxury picks thinking the season ending blowout to the Bills was an outlier and now we're stuck in rebuild mode again. Rebuild mode perpetually with this organization. We need a new team. Sell the team, move the damn team, nothing else seems to work.
Unless you have the Billions to buy the team, nobody is selling the team. In fact Ross has already lined up the next buyer who has already been approved by the NFL owners and he is a fellow New Yorker who is in business with Ross. The team isn’t moving either. Since Ross and the future owner own the stadium and Ross just spent millions upgrading the stadium..

So there will be no new team, the next potential owner is already in line and they aren’t moving anywhere else. So anymore suggestions?
 
FanMarino said:
I was expecting a win today. Started well. What was I thinking???
Once the game got started, I thought, the Dolphins finally met a team as inept as they are. Little did I know the Colts were thinking the same thing about them! And they were right in the end.
 
Bopkin02 said:
Ah, last year.
Wins vs Jaguars, 2 vs Jets, 1 vs Cincinnati - all 3 teams picked top 5.
The win vs the Raiders that was just an absolute fluke.
That's half of our win total.
Hey, a win is a win, but it is possible that the 10 win season was a maybe not as sturdy as the number 10 implies.
I also think COvid helped them last year with many Pros opting out and hurting other teams.
I just heard the announcer say The Ravens come to Miami in November....Cant wait for that one.
 
Lilseb561 said:
It's really pathetic how long I've watched my two football teams (the Dolphins and Canes) be so soft upfront. It always starts in the trenches. Flores gives the impression of a tough SOB, and then his team plays soft as butter. Three years and it's still terrible upfront.
I honestly think the lack of practice has a lot to do with how soft a lot of teams play anymore. The Dolphins under Shula practiced 3-4 times a day in the 1970’s and it wasn’t on the cushy practice fields teams have today.
‘Players didn’t sit out practices unless they were really hurt. Not because their pinky hurt too much to catch a ball. Now with limited practice and little off season workouts, players are softer than they were back then.

Tackling today is not nearly as good as it once was and most of the players don’t deal with minor injuries as well today as they did when football was played without all the protections the players have in the game today.
 
This has been a terrible start to the season I may just spend my Sundays getting a massage after the game? Does anyone know a good one in Orlando?
 
9 f’in picks in 1st and 2nd round the last 2 years and wtf do we have to show for it??? Absolutely nothing, this team is a continuing joke and I’ve had enough.
 
It's not like back in the day when you played for pride and made very little money like you do today
 
