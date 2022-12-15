 I was wrong, and honestly I don’t think I can take another year of us missing the playoffs. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I was wrong, and honestly I don’t think I can take another year of us missing the playoffs.

This is just crazy. Maybe the team comes out and beats the Bills in the snow, but why should I think they will?

Losing to the chargers the way we did was just sad. The offense is in shambles and so are my emotions.
 
This is just crazy. Maybe the team comes out and beats the Bills in the snow, but why should I think they will?

Losing to the chargers the way we did was just sad. The offense is in shambles and so are my emotions.
I know it's very easy to lose faith, and start feeling you have seen this movie before, but other then these last few games after having to deal with a west coast travel, Miami has been pretty much amazing with Tua at the helm.

Right now the team is having issues, but so have most every team in the NFL, other then the Chiefs and the Eagles one point or another. Now we see what kind of team Miami is with another away game at the Bills, can they turn things around, good teams find a way to right the ship, so we will see.

Don't let yourself be discouraged, this is the 1st year in the McDaniel era, with a load of young and new players, a bump was sure to eventually occur, now comes the point where the coaches show the smarts and ability to change direction, and the players the will and pride to fight to make those change of direction a reality to the playoffs...Either way this team seems to have a very good future.
 
I know it's very easy to lose faith, and start feeling you have seen this movie before, but other then these last few games after having to deal with a west coast travel, Miami has been pretty much amazing with Tua at the helm.

Right now the team is having issues, but so have most every team in the NFL, other then the Chiefs and the Eagles one point or another. Now we see what kind of team Miami is with another away game at the Bills, can they turn things around, good teams find a way to right the ship, so we will see.

Don't let yourself be discouraged, this is the 1st year in the McDaniel era, with a load of young and new players, a bump was sure to eventually occur, now comes the point where the coaches show the smarts and ability to change direction, and the players the will and pride to fight to make those change of direction a reality to the playoffs...Either way this team seems to have a very good future.
Good post
 
