I watched the 1st qtr. against the Bills - there is nothing wrong with our players!

I watched the 1st qtr. against the Bills - there is nothing wrong with our players! Well, except for our kicker.

We played the Bills even for that quarter. This tells me the problems we are having are not with the players. That leaves the game plans and the play calling. That is all on the coaching

Why we went backwards from last year is still a mystery to me, but the source of the problem isn't. It all rides on the shoulders of the HC - Brian Flores!

Were we trying to develop something new this year with the co-OC's and it backfired? I don't know, yet.

Do we need better OC and DC personnel? Probably, but I still don't know, yet.

Is it the responsibility of the HC? Absolutely!

What I want to hear from Brian Flores is an unabashed account of what happened, why it happened and what does he intend to do to recover from it.

I don't think that is too much to ask, after all, there is no hiding our record, which indicates we have a serious problem i.e. "IT's NOT A SECRET", so open up and tell us and Mr. Ross what happened.

It may be the best way to save your job!
 
If Flores is here next year expect the same quality level OC planning. No one worth a dang will come here being the 4th OC in 4 years and the coach on the hotseat.
 
Unfortunately there are 4 quarters in a game and not just 1. Any team in the league can play even or be leading the best team in the league for 1 quarter in a game. Yet the Dolphins have played 8 games this year and their record is 1-7. As the saying goes, “ you are what your record says you are”. Their record says they are one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Whether it is the coaching, which I agree is a major problem or the overall lack of talent. Hopefully the next GM and HC can improve the overall talent on the roster and actually develop the players now on the roster.
 
Well that settles it. Everything you need to know in one quarter.

I hope you suffered through the rest of it like most of us, rather than turn it off once your study was complete. I'd imagine there were more variables to be recorded.

Edit to say that we're usually all right in the first quarter, it's after that the wheels fall off. I think a graphic during the first quarter (so maybe you saw it) said we were plus 22 in point differential in the first, but much worse in each other.
 
The all out Blitz on crucial 3rd downs leaving the middle of the field exposed and Needham on Beasley we’re heart breaking. It was obvious what the Bills were going to do and we still helped them out.

Brutal defensive calls..

It showed me they still don’t know how to challenge Allen as a Qb.

All out Blitz makes the read way easier for him and his athletic ability buys those 1 on 1 match up a few seconds more.
 
Problem is Dolphins for all their miscues they where in the game all the way into the 4th quarter.
 
Agree, but when MIA's O plays well in every 1Q, that's not a coincidence.
 
Well, when you are 1-7 there are obviously problems.

A couple of close losses certainly could have been wins. Some bad calls by officials, which haven't balanced out yet.

Injuries to injury prone players have hurt. We had a chance to see what the offense looks like with Parker in the lineup. Parker, Fuller and Waddle could do some damage. Tough opening schedule etc.

I think most have touched on the problems. Jettisoning so many veterans and expecting young players to take the next step. Playing conservative on offense with very few big plays. Depending on the defense to win games when the unit has struggled in all phases.
 
I feel our players, as a group, were about equal to the team we were playing against, at least during the 1st quarter. That's a fairly general "characterization" and not meant to be a position by position exact equivalence.

I just wish the HC would say something like" we experimented with a dual-OC system and it didn't work. I would rather we had a winning season, but this early in a rebuild I'd accept some "limited" experimentation; if it could give us a consistent edge during our games.
 
Y'all are killing me with this "there's 4 quarters bruh" stuff. HE KNOWS! He's reflecting on the team's evident issue with not making adjustments and being too easy in scheming/planning/play-calling, and how that directly falls on the head coach.
 
