I watched the 1st qtr. against the Bills - there is nothing wrong with our players! Well, except for our kicker.



We played the Bills even for that quarter. This tells me the problems we are having are not with the players. That leaves the game plans and the play calling. That is all on the coaching



Why we went backwards from last year is still a mystery to me, but the source of the problem isn't. It all rides on the shoulders of the HC - Brian Flores!



Were we trying to develop something new this year with the co-OC's and it backfired? I don't know, yet.



Do we need better OC and DC personnel? Probably, but I still don't know, yet.



Is it the responsibility of the HC? Absolutely!



What I want to hear from Brian Flores is an unabashed account of what happened, why it happened and what does he intend to do to recover from it.



I don't think that is too much to ask, after all, there is no hiding our record, which indicates we have a serious problem i.e. "IT's NOT A SECRET", so open up and tell us and Mr. Ross what happened.



It may be the best way to save your job!