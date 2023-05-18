 I worry for YouTube TV and Sunday Ticket now. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I worry for YouTube TV and Sunday Ticket now.

Finsational

Finsational

Like many of you I jumped on the YTTV bandwagon and it has been problem free for me. When Sunday Ticket dropped it was a no brainer to order it. After last nights snafu with YTTV losing the feed to TNT and missing the last 4 minutes of the Heat - Celtics it makes you wonder if they are equipped to handle the workload of the NFL season. Hoping this is just isolated and not the norm. They still haven't come out and said what the problem was but can you imagine this happening during the NFL season or the playoffs?

9to5google.com

YouTube TV froze during Heat-Celtics game, still experiencing issues

Earlier this evening, YouTube TV stopped working during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics...
9to5google.com 9to5google.com
 
Virginia99

There's always going to be something. Having DirecTV for 20+ years and always worry about a thunderstorm at game time or your trees getting too tall. I recently switched to YouTube TV as well. It's not perfect, but it beats having to cut down and trim trees every year.
 
The Ghost

Props to all my fellow out of towners who do whatever it takes to make sure they watch every game.

Whatever it takes.
 
allsilverdreams

Can you record games?
 
