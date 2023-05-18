I worry for YouTube TV and Sunday Ticket now.

YouTube TV froze during Heat-Celtics game, still experiencing issues Earlier this evening, YouTube TV stopped working during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics...

Like many of you I jumped on the YTTV bandwagon and it has been problem free for me. When Sunday Ticket dropped it was a no brainer to order it. After last nights snafu with YTTV losing the feed to TNT and missing the last 4 minutes of the Heat - Celtics it makes you wonder if they are equipped to handle the workload of the NFL season. Hoping this is just isolated and not the norm. They still haven't come out and said what the problem was but can you imagine this happening during the NFL season or the playoffs?