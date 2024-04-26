I would have been trying to get ahead of Pittsburgh for Fautanu

jimthefin
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 6,038
- Reaction score
- 11,421
Once Mims went to Cincy I would have been on the phone with LA trying to swap with them for Fautanu.
I think one of next years 3rd's could have gotten it done.
I can't see Miami not liking TF since he is perfect for their scheme and their needs.
Now I will concede that LA might have said no and we don't know how hard Miami tried, or if they tried at all but were I in charge I would have paid the price to go from 21 to 19 and gotten my guy.
