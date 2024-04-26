I would have been trying to get ahead of Pittsburgh for Fautanu

jimthefin said: Once Mims went to Cincy I would have been on the phone with LA trying to swap with them for Fautanu.



I think one of next years 3rd's could have gotten it done.



I can't see Miami not liking TF since he is perfect for their scheme and their needs.



Now I will concede that LA might have said no and we don't know how hard Miami tried, or if they tried at all but were I in charge I would have paid the price to go from 21 to 19 and gotten my guy. Click to expand...

I've wanted OL for a few years now, so I'm disappointed. however, a few things . . .You're right, they could have moved up, but I never thought they would. Maybe they tried, but failed.All anyone has to do is look at FH the last few weeks and monitor the differing opinions on #21. Mcd and staff have their opinions and they are the ones who count. Their priorities differ from most of FH.Mcd and staff know W_A_A_A_A_Y_Y more than FH. They know how JP and Chubb are progressing. FH doesn't. They've seen scores of prospects. Talked to the prospect's coaches. watched hundreds of hours of film. Interviews. Huddled with Miami scouts, position coaches, coordinators. Evaluated personalities, desire to win, commitment. All those may be fuzzy, but they're part of the calculation.Mcd and staff feel they know the guys on the roster. by now, they've talked to and interacted with the incoming FAs. They have an idea who can be coached up. Strengths/weaknesses.And their jobs could depend on the play of draftees/FAs.Yet, too many of us think 'we know.' Again, I haven't liked all the picks (e.g, Iggy). I wanted OL at #21. Thus, I'm not an apologist. I said earlier, as long as they get position of need and don't reach, I can live with it. Chop is the guy. I'm supporting him as a potential HOFr