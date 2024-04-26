 I would have been trying to get ahead of Pittsburgh for Fautanu | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I would have been trying to get ahead of Pittsburgh for Fautanu

Once Mims went to Cincy I would have been on the phone with LA trying to swap with them for Fautanu.

I think one of next years 3rd's could have gotten it done.

I can't see Miami not liking TF since he is perfect for their scheme and their needs.

Now I will concede that LA might have said no and we don't know how hard Miami tried, or if they tried at all but were I in charge I would have paid the price to go from 21 to 19 and gotten my guy.
 
We don't have the resources to be trading up tho.

Everyone seems upset about Chop.... how about being upset we don't have a 3rd or 4th rounder. Or being upset about the picks we lost tampering with Tom Brady.

These things i can understand being angry about.... complaining about drafting an Edge prospect that's being compared athleticitlly to Micah Parsons and Miles Garrett makes no ****ing sense.



Oh and BTW to all those who wanted us to draft Oline..... where the **** have you guys been for the last 10 years?

I'm usually one of the only ones on the board asking for Oline in the draft. You all crawl out of the woodwork now? Where have you all been these years, I needed backup!

Fast And Furious Dom GIF by The Fast Saga
 
The price to go from 21 to 19 would not be very high. One of next years 3rd's could do it.

Not to mention that Grier said last night that they tried to jump back into the late 1st for another player.
 
I've wanted OL for a few years now, so I'm disappointed. however, a few things . . .
You're right, they could have moved up, but I never thought they would. Maybe they tried, but failed.
All anyone has to do is look at FH the last few weeks and monitor the differing opinions on #21. Mcd and staff have their opinions and they are the ones who count. Their priorities differ from most of FH.
Mcd and staff know W_A_A_A_A_Y_Y more than FH. They know how JP and Chubb are progressing. FH doesn't. They've seen scores of prospects. Talked to the prospect's coaches. watched hundreds of hours of film. Interviews. Huddled with Miami scouts, position coaches, coordinators. Evaluated personalities, desire to win, commitment. All those may be fuzzy, but they're part of the calculation.
Mcd and staff feel they know the guys on the roster. by now, they've talked to and interacted with the incoming FAs. They have an idea who can be coached up. Strengths/weaknesses.
And their jobs could depend on the play of draftees/FAs.
Yet, too many of us think 'we know.' Again, I haven't liked all the picks (e.g, Iggy). I wanted OL at #21. Thus, I'm not an apologist. I said earlier, as long as they get position of need and don't reach, I can live with it. Chop is the guy. I'm supporting him as a potential HOFr
 
That is tru, that is why i am not criticizing him for not doing it.

They might have tried but were rebuffed.

They also might not like Fautanu as much as I do.

Or they me be more confident in the OL than I am.

Or they know they are going to sign a FA later when they get that sweet Xavien Howard cash.
 
Hopefully Chop works out, but he's going to be on the sidelines when our OL caves on an all out rush and when we need to move the chains on the ground. If anything he's a cheap replacement for Chubb (who also cost us a 1st rd pick)
 
Okay, yea thats true
 
should be an interesting night.
 
