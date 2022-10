been saying it for years, X is a play making corner and never was a true shut down corner, theres a reason why he had so many INT's in his career, because the WR's hes covering get separation and X does a great job on locating the ball and making a play on it. but its clear now hes not the same player. that being said I prefer the play making CB's than the "shut down" corners who never get thrown to and therefore rarely create turnovers