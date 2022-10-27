I Would Trade X

X has been playing at less than 100% all season. And his performance on the field has been affected by that.



Thing is, if he wasn’t playing at all — like, say Byron Jones — many here at FH would be taking him even more to task.



But he’s been playing and doing the best he can which this team has desperately needed considering the injury situation to the defensive backfield.



So, IDK, perhaps some of you might consider the above and also consider giving X a small break and just a little respect.



Instead it’s just seemingly always easier to complain and lobby for players to be cut or traded.