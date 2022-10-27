 I Would Trade X | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Would Trade X

lukin88

lukin88

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
267
Reaction score
197
Age
50
Location
Canada
For Jalen Ramsey IN A HEARTBEAT. This team needs to make wise trades. With the right moves, we could be a playoff team.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
20,652
Reaction score
16,513
Location
NE, Indiana
rick-morty-doofos-rick-i-do-not-know-512x512.png
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
4,064
Reaction score
7,409
Location
Rocklin, CA
X has been playing at less than 100% all season. And his performance on the field has been affected by that.

Thing is, if he wasn’t playing at all — like, say Byron Jones — many here at FH would be taking him even more to task.

But he’s been playing and doing the best he can which this team has desperately needed considering the injury situation to the defensive backfield.

So, IDK, perhaps some of you might consider the above and also consider giving X a small break and just a little respect.

Instead it’s just seemingly always easier to complain and lobby for players to be cut or traded.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
14,859
Reaction score
30,572
Location
Montreal
These posts are obvious trolling at this point...
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
2,023
Reaction score
2,957
lukin88 said:
For Jalen Ramsey IN A HEARTBEAT. This team needs to make wise trades. With the right moves, we could be a playoff team.
Click to expand...
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF's initial grading. He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs.
Yeah just what we need...not. Give me a break
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,232
Reaction score
40,177
Location
Bahamas
What in your file cabinet says this would be a good move?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom