I Would work a trade for John Metchie

HollowBeast
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2018
- Messages
- 370
- Reaction score
- 674
- Location
- Black Hills
Alabama star got hurt and illness but still a second round pick with Texans , teammate with Tua and Waddle
I say instead of OBJ team Metchie back up with tide alum on fins
So KC don’t get him.
Is a next year 4th to much?
I say instead of OBJ team Metchie back up with tide alum on fins
So KC don’t get him.
Is a next year 4th to much?
WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa, John Metchie reunite at joint practice
When Tua Tagovailoa was a star in his final season at Alabama, John Metchie was a freshman, waiting to see what he could accomplish.
www.on3.com