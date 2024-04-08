 I Would work a trade for John Metchie | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Would work a trade for John Metchie

Alabama star got hurt and illness but still a second round pick with Texans , teammate with Tua and Waddle

I say instead of OBJ team Metchie back up with tide alum on fins
So KC don’t get him.

Is a next year 4th to much?





www.on3.com

WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa, John Metchie reunite at joint practice

When Tua Tagovailoa was a star in his final season at Alabama, John Metchie was a freshman, waiting to see what he could accomplish.
www.on3.com www.on3.com

 
Link to chatter about KC attached
 
I'm not trading for him just because he was a 2nd rounder and played at Bama. If I am then I'm only giving up peanuts like a 6th or 7th round pick. Dude has done nothing to deserve anything more. We could probably draft someone better in the 4th or 5th round.
 
Not sure why the Texans would accept a 4th round pick for Metchie.
 
