Ian seems to be coming my way

Danny

Danny

Seems this hurricane is taking a turn for the worst as far as our area. Yesterday it was supposed to go from a cat 3 to a cat 1 by the time it hit land and it was going way north of us here in the Kissimmee/St.Cloud area which is just south of Orlando. Now it seems it'll be a cat 3 when it hit land and still a cat 1 by the time it hits this area at some point on Thursday.

What makes it worse is my wife is in the medical field and she'll have to be in the facility when the storm hits and I'll be driving her there and then driving back home which is risky to say the least but I have to do what I have to do so keep us in your thoughts /prayers and everyone on the path take this seriously and be safe out there.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

good luck to everyone who will be impacted by the hurricane. stay safe. or be this guy

epic-flag.gif
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Stay Safe Ozzie!!
 
Waddle

Waddle

Stay safe brother. My home was destroyed in 2004 from hurricane Charley - lifted the roof slightly up on one side and water & mold did the rest. Hopefully you see nothing like that 🙏
Best to you and your wife Danny and all those impacted
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Stay safe. We got mandatory evacuated from coastal Port Charlotte to Orlando.
 
1

1972forever

My wife and I drove up last night to stay with my daughter and son-in-law in Palmetto Bay. Our home in Key Largo is solid and we weren’t worried about heavy wind but the rain and possible flooding might make it difficult to travel on the road over the next few days.

We will return once the the hurricane gets north of us but I am more concerned with the people on the west coast of Florida than I am with those of us in South Florida. Everyone in the impact zone stay safe.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Best wishes to you and your wife, Danny. Same goes to everyone in Ian’s path. They just closed Broward schools tomorrow and my wife just went to pick up our son early to avoid to dismissal rush, he’s going to be thrilled lol. It’s Fortnite time I guess.
 
Danny

Danny

I got hit with that one too....lost a few shingles and had two trees land on the roof.....hoping this will be better and also hoping I don’t miss the game on Thursday night
 
bane

bane

stay safe everybody. Hopefully it passes with minimal damage to anyone or anything.
 
