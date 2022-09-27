Ian seems to be coming my way

Seems this hurricane is taking a turn for the worst as far as our area. Yesterday it was supposed to go from a cat 3 to a cat 1 by the time it hit land and it was going way north of us here in the Kissimmee/St.Cloud area which is just south of Orlando. Now it seems it'll be a cat 3 when it hit land and still a cat 1 by the time it hits this area at some point on Thursday.



What makes it worse is my wife is in the medical field and she'll have to be in the facility when the storm hits and I'll be driving her there and then driving back home which is risky to say the least but I have to do what I have to do so keep us in your thoughts /prayers and everyone on the path take this seriously and be safe out there.