I'd legit be disappointed if the 1st round picks...

Aren’t
#3. Chase
#18. Harris

I know Smith had a stellar season but that’s in large part to an overall offense that had too many weapons. He’s a fast, but small guy. Don’t forget Chase set records in 2019 and is a physical WR.

Najee Harris is maybe the most undervalued person in this draft, and under appreciated player in college football. How many times have we seen him simply hurdle defenders for extra yards? A big, durable back that can do it all. It would be an absolute STEAL if he’s available at 18.
 
