I'd like to see Tua here... (rookie mini camp)

DPhinz_DPhinz said:
He missed last rookie mini-camp...as did all rookies.

I think there’s some weird rule about who is allowed to attend rookie mini camp besides rookies. I’m not sure what it is but I was listening to a discussion on Sirius NFL Radio about why Chad Kelly was allowed to attend but Jordan Love was not, for the Packers.
“First-year players” (as defined in Article 23, Section 1) who signed a Player Contract with any Club for a prior League Year may also be invited to participate in a Club’s postDraft Rookie Minicamp.”
overthecap.com

Article 22 | NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) | Over The Cap

NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement | Over the Cap
overthecap.com
 
Aqua Shadow said:
I think there’s some weird rule about who is allowed to attend rookie mini camp besides rookies. I’m not sure what it is but I was listening to a discussion on Sirius NFL Radio about why Chad Kelly was allowed to attend but Jordan Love was not, for the Packers.

overthecap.com

Article 22 | NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) | Over The Cap

NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement | Over the Cap
overthecap.com
The conversations included that Tua worked out with his WRs already...

So I guess he's ready!
 
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
He missed last rookie mini-camp...as did all rookies.

I know you like to beat on Tua just to beat on him and that was the main motivation of starting this thread. An excuse to create another anti-Tua thread.

But if you were really sincere about wanting Tua to go to a rookie mini camp in his second season because he "missed last rookie mini-camp", why didn't you mention Jackson, Hunt, Igbinoghene, Kindley, etc.?

The truth is that Tua is not a rookie. He is the starting quarterback and despite what some want to say or the media wants to paint the picture as, he had a very normal rookie season. Actually an above average rookie season. He is working harder this offseason, probably harder than anyone on the team.

A player of Tua's caliber does not need to attend a rookie mini camp
 
Nublar7 said:
I know you like to beat on Tua just to beat on him and that was the main motivation of starting this thread. An excuse to create another anti-Tua thread.

But if you were really sincere about wanting Tua to go to a rookie mini camp in his second season because he "missed last rookie mini-camp", why didn't you mention Jackson, Hunt, Igbinoghene, Kindley, etc.?

The truth is that Tua is not a rookie. He is the starting quarterback and despite what some want to say or the media wants to paint the picture as, he had a very normal rookie season. Actually an above average rookie season. He is working harder this offseason, probably harder than anyone on the team.

A player of Tua's caliber does not need to attend a rookie mini camp
Not sure what you mean by a player of Tuas caliber.

An unproven QB who looked pretty bad minus a couple games.

Whether you think he's going to be amazing or bust I don't see how you can say a player of his caliber based on what we have seen.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Not sure what you mean by a player of Tuas caliber.

An unproven QB who looked pretty bad minus a couple games.

Whether you think he's going to be amazing or bust I don't see how you can say a player of his caliber based on what we have seen.
Not sure what you're talking about. He didn't throw an interception until his 6th start, didn't have a QB rating under 80 until his 7th start, the team went 6-3 with him starting. He looked pretty good minus a couple games, in fact he had a better rookie season than most and if the Dolphins weren't in the hunt for the playoffs, he wouldn't have been benched. He is a high caliber player whether you agree or not.
 
