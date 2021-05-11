I'd like to see Tua here... (rookie mini camp)

DPhinz_DPhinz
He missed last rookie mini-camp...as did all rookies.
What if Tua thinks he has a plan then he gets punched on the mouth?
I think there’s some weird rule about who is allowed to attend rookie mini camp besides rookies. I’m not sure what it is but I was listening to a discussion on Sirius NFL Radio about why Chad Kelly was allowed to attend but Jordan Love was not, for the Packers.
“First-year players” (as defined in Article 23, Section 1) who signed a Player Contract with any Club for a prior League Year may also be invited to participate in a Club’s postDraft Rookie Minicamp.”
The conversations included that Tua worked out with his WRs already...I think there’s some weird rule about who is allowed to attend rookie mini camp besides rookies. I’m not sure what it is but I was listening to a discussion on Sirius NFL Radio about why Chad Kelly was allowed to attend but Jordan Love was not, for the Packers.
I know you like to beat on Tua just to beat on him and that was the main motivation of starting this thread. An excuse to create another anti-Tua thread.
But if you were really sincere about wanting Tua to go to a rookie mini camp in his second season because he "missed last rookie mini-camp", why didn't you mention Jackson, Hunt, Igbinoghene, Kindley, etc.?
The truth is that Tua is not a rookie. He is the starting quarterback and despite what some want to say or the media wants to paint the picture as, he had a very normal rookie season. Actually an above average rookie season. He is working harder this offseason, probably harder than anyone on the team.
A player of Tua's caliber does not need to attend a rookie mini camp
Long as it goes for aTD, I'm Good..He'll probably throw a 2 yard out to a streaking Jalen Waddle.
Not sure what you're talking about. He didn't throw an interception until his 6th start, didn't have a QB rating under 80 until his 7th start, the team went 6-3 with him starting. He looked pretty good minus a couple games, in fact he had a better rookie season than most and if the Dolphins weren't in the hunt for the playoffs, he wouldn't have been benched. He is a high caliber player whether you agree or not.Not sure what you mean by a player of Tuas caliber.
An unproven QB who looked pretty bad minus a couple games.
Whether you think he's going to be amazing or bust I don't see how you can say a player of his caliber based on what we have seen.
The free alcohol?Why would you want your starting QB at a freshman mixer? Odd logic.