I'd like to see Tua here... (rookie mini camp)

I know you like to beat on Tua just to beat on him and that was the main motivation of starting this thread. An excuse to create another anti-Tua thread.



But if you were really sincere about wanting Tua to go to a rookie mini camp in his second season because he "missed last rookie mini-camp", why didn't you mention Jackson, Hunt, Igbinoghene, Kindley, etc.?



The truth is that Tua is not a rookie. He is the starting quarterback and despite what some want to say or the media wants to paint the picture as, he had a very normal rookie season. Actually an above average rookie season. He is working harder this offseason, probably harder than anyone on the team.



A player of Tua's caliber does not need to attend a rookie mini camp