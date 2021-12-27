I'd Like Tua to Attack Like the Bills QB

72TributeBike
Second String
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2008
- Messages
- 1,598
- Reaction score
- 94
Until we beat him, he shall remain nameless.
But I really would like to see Tua attack the defense as does the Bills QB.
I enjoyed watching the Bill/Patriots game very much. I loved how the Bills QB attacked the defense. It was like he represented a 12th man on offense.
Big props for that MVP performance by the Bills QB. Really awesome.
That's the kind of next level play that Tua and Miami needs to execute.
