I'd Like Tua to Attack Like the Bills QB

I definitely liked the aggressive style of play by the McDermott yesterday.......but lets slow down a bit on Allen and the MVP performance. He threw the ball 47 times......including 4 times from his own 2 and walked away with no points. The bills only ran the ball 28 times, and 12 of those were Allen.



The Bills have a very good team that has some flaws......they can't stop the run very well on defense and good luck if Allen has an off game or is injured.....way too much of that offense runs directly through him and we have seen what they look like when he isn't perfect.



Now I do think the Bills have a better team than the Patriots.....but Mac Jones was awful yesterday.......really awful........and the Patriots kept it close



I would love to see Tua be more aggressive and have the play book opened up more......but I think we need a few more pieces to help that happen on the OL and a our receivers on the field. We are getting there....