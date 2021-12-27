 I'd Like Tua to Attack Like the Bills QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'd Like Tua to Attack Like the Bills QB

7

72TributeBike

Second String
Joined
Dec 21, 2008
Messages
1,598
Reaction score
94
Until we beat him, he shall remain nameless.

But I really would like to see Tua attack the defense as does the Bills QB.

I enjoyed watching the Bill/Patriots game very much. I loved how the Bills QB attacked the defense. It was like he represented a 12th man on offense.

Big props for that MVP performance by the Bills QB. Really awesome.

That's the kind of next level play that Tua and Miami needs to execute.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Second String
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
1,971
Reaction score
2,349
Location
Phoenix
Mac Jones vs Josh Allen was a clinic on why you need a top 10 QB to win in this league. Mac is a game manager. Allen can elevate the play of everyone around him. It's impressive and I'm jealous.
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,751
Reaction score
1,362
Josh Allen is a physical freak with a cannon. Tua is nothing like Josh Allen and will never be.

While Allen has brute force Tua has accuracy and pocket awareness. Allen will run you over, Tua will stab you with little pricks.

Tua is limited physically while Allen has stretches of inaccurate ball placement and throws too hard, but that aspect has improved.

The list of QBs I'd take over Tua shrinks on a seemingly weekly basis. Allen is close to the top of guys I'd take in a heartbeat.
 
7

72TributeBike

Second String
Joined
Dec 21, 2008
Messages
1,598
Reaction score
94
I've never said these words before, or likely will ever say them again.

I covet the Bills QB.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
16,330
Reaction score
6,793
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
I'd like Tua to have the skill positions, line, and offensive staff of the Bills. I'd like him to have two rbs that were day 2 picks.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
18,596
Reaction score
10,415
Location
South Carolina
I definitely liked the aggressive style of play by the McDermott yesterday.......but lets slow down a bit on Allen and the MVP performance. He threw the ball 47 times......including 4 times from his own 2 and walked away with no points. The bills only ran the ball 28 times, and 12 of those were Allen.

The Bills have a very good team that has some flaws......they can't stop the run very well on defense and good luck if Allen has an off game or is injured.....way too much of that offense runs directly through him and we have seen what they look like when he isn't perfect.

Now I do think the Bills have a better team than the Patriots.....but Mac Jones was awful yesterday.......really awful........and the Patriots kept it close

I would love to see Tua be more aggressive and have the play book opened up more......but I think we need a few more pieces to help that happen on the OL and a our receivers on the field. We are getting there....
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,352
Reaction score
4,899
Location
San Antonio
Delvin said:
Mac Jones vs Josh Allen was a clinic on why you need a top 10 QB to win in this league. Mac is a game manager. Allen can elevate the play of everyone around him. It's impressive and I'm jealous.
Click to expand...
One could argue Tua elevates the play of those around him as well, if much more subtle. He makes the OL look better, gets guys open with eye control, protects his receivers with placement, trucks a defender here and there to get his guys hyped, etc.

But most definitely, when Allen is on, he’s a monster.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
5,945
Reaction score
2,283
Delvin said:
Mac Jones vs Josh Allen was a clinic on why you need a top 10 QB to win in this league. Mac is a game manager. Allen can elevate the play of everyone around him. It's impressive and I'm jealous.
Click to expand...
You comparing mac jones a rookie qb to Allen 5 yr veteran.. hmmm
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
5,302
Reaction score
2,430
Location
Orlando, FL
To take a line from Harry Potter “His Name is Josh Allen, you mind as well say it he wants to kill you either way”.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
3,568
Reaction score
6,193
Location
A Cardboard Box
How about something better as in the amount of time Mahomes had to throw. He had 5 seconds if he wanted it.

Go be a Bills fan if you love JA so much.

Please.
 
