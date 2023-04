Ideas that can now be put to rest... and new slogans to replace them.

1) Grier would never... ever draft a RB in the early rounds. Instead say, "Grier would never take a RB before the rest of his team is in".

2) McD desperately wants/needs a every down Y-type TE. Instead say, "Kittle is a unique player".

3) If a player is not elite by year two, he is trash and a bum. Instead... "Gosh... I'm impatient."

4) If you like a player, draft him immediately. Instead... "Many times, you can get your player at an appropriate draft level. Sometimes, you can get your player AND a better one too!"

5) Trade up, trade up... my God, trade up to get my love interest!!! Instead... oh who am I kidding, this won't ever stop.