Ideas to fix the team next season

With all the doom and gloom just gonna spitfire some ideas to get back to competent team.
Free Agency
-I'm letting jaelan Phillips walk in FA to hard to give him a big deal with his injury history. If he wants to take a 1 year cheapish prove it deal I'd do that
-Jevon Holland it's tough to let him walk but I don't think he's worth paying big money to, I'd look to trade him for a third at the deadline.
- Cutting Bradley Chubb big contract and we're gonna need cap space see next.
- Go hard after Trey Smith give him a massive deal. This will likely take some restructures but we need a stud guard to stick between Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer.
- Filling out the rest of the roster with cheap stop gap players. Likely need 2 safety's but you can get good vets late into FA
FO/Coaches
- Hurts to say this cause I was a big McDaniel fan but think I'm moving on from him. I really like Clint Kubiak the saints OC, similar background, and I think he would allow us to keep Weaver
-Fire Chris Grier. I'm not gonna pretend to know up and coming GMs but Louis riddick would be interesting he seems like the only knowledgeable guy on TV with a scouting background I know of but down for anything.
Draft
-Round 1 hoping we end up with a top 5 pick that seems realistic and draft the best QB available. Cam Ward probably my favorite right now I'd also look at Milroe and Sanders. I'm keeping Tua for one more year if he wants to come back, but I have a real contingency plan and future. We can also get out of tuas contract after next year and save 40+ mill as a post June 1st.
- Round 2 drafting best guard available. This gives us an OL of Paul, Smith, Brewer, Rookie Austin Jackson. Gives us a blend of size youth and talent.
- Round 3 and beyond filling out positions of need with BPA
Obviously there is a lot more to figure out than just this but just some of my early ideas
