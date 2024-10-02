 Ideas to fix the team next season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ideas to fix the team next season

With all the doom and gloom just gonna spitfire some ideas to get back to competent team.

Free Agency

-I'm letting jaelan Phillips walk in FA to hard to give him a big deal with his injury history. If he wants to take a 1 year cheapish prove it deal I'd do that

-Jevon Holland it's tough to let him walk but I don't think he's worth paying big money to, I'd look to trade him for a third at the deadline.

- Cutting Bradley Chubb big contract and we're gonna need cap space see next.

- Go hard after Trey Smith give him a massive deal. This will likely take some restructures but we need a stud guard to stick between Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer.

- Filling out the rest of the roster with cheap stop gap players. Likely need 2 safety's but you can get good vets late into FA

FO/Coaches

- Hurts to say this cause I was a big McDaniel fan but think I'm moving on from him. I really like Clint Kubiak the saints OC, similar background, and I think he would allow us to keep Weaver

-Fire Chris Grier. I'm not gonna pretend to know up and coming GMs but Louis riddick would be interesting he seems like the only knowledgeable guy on TV with a scouting background I know of but down for anything.

Draft

-Round 1 hoping we end up with a top 5 pick that seems realistic and draft the best QB available. Cam Ward probably my favorite right now I'd also look at Milroe and Sanders. I'm keeping Tua for one more year if he wants to come back, but I have a real contingency plan and future. We can also get out of tuas contract after next year and save 40+ mill as a post June 1st.

- Round 2 drafting best guard available. This gives us an OL of Paul, Smith, Brewer, Rookie Austin Jackson. Gives us a blend of size youth and talent.

- Round 3 and beyond filling out positions of need with BPA

Obviously there is a lot more to figure out than just this but just some of my early ideas
 
ForksPhin said:
Pretty sure Phillips is already under contract for 2025.
Yeah, we already picked up the 5th year option. Think it’s $13 million and some change.

Edit -

I agree with all of the points Colb made aside from that. I’ve always been higher on Jevon Holland than most, but I’ve been waiting on him to make a jump since his second season and he just hasn’t. Not to pin everything on one play, but I look at the Geno to DK deep shot in Seattle, which was his responsibility. He played under and got torched. I’ve seen that happen too much with him.

Chubb is an easy cut for me. If he comes back and plays well, then maybe a trade is a possibility.

I love the idea of targeting someone like Trey Smith. He fixes one side of this team’s biggest problem (aside from having players available to play football). Only 25 years old, and he’s only missed 1 game in his four year career (50/50 starts). If we’re moving on from Armstead (retirement) to a rookie contract, then it wouldn’t bother me to invest in a young proven guard.

I agree with your take on McDaniel, but I don’t personally see it happening (at least puts him on the “hot seat” for 2025) unless a new GM takes over and that’s where things can get tricky….. same on your take on Grier. I’ve spent years defending him and admit my wrongs and I’m 100% out on him.

Also agree with your draft targets, except I’d probably prefer to build the trenches in the draft/FA next offseason while targeting a QB in the 2026 Draft. I want Tua’s successor to come in with an offensive line that will give him a chance to succeed. That’s the best way to get a proper evaluation. But hey, if whoever our GM is identifies a QB target that he believes can become an elite pro QB, then I’m all for it. Sanders is probably my top guy. I have noticed that Milroe’s accuracy has improved this season, but I’m not sold on him yet. Nussmeier is someone who Kyle Crabbs turned me onto, and I see why watching a bit of LSU.

Great post.
 
When it comes to the first round in the 2025 draft…

If Tua makes it through some portion of this season, and you sign a legitimate backup, trade the top-5 or so pick coming our way. Collect draft assets and draft 2-3 offensive linemen with those assets. This assumes we have a new GM. Go into 2025 with Tua and a legit backup. Target a QB in 2026.
 
I don't think you can fix this in one off season.

There's a higher chance of being competitive next year by basically pulling a "stand Pat" Riley.

Difference is, Riley and Spo know WTF they're doing .....
 
Some great ideas.

I think Miami has to start preparing for life after Tua. Unfortunately, I don't think he has the mentality to protect himself.

As far as a coach, not sure who is available but Mike Vrabel comes to mind. He's in the tough guy mold that I think this team has been missing.

I would like to see Weaver as an interim and evaluate him.

Don't know enough about the draft yet. But as far as blueprint, Miami won two super bowls with physical teams. Why not get back to that?

The team has speed at the skill position, so time to really concentrate on foundations, building the lines.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Some great ideas.

I think Miami has to start preparing for life after Tua. Unfortunately, I don't think he has the mentality to protect himself.

As far as a coach, not sure who is available but Mike Vrabel comes to mind. He's in the tough guy mold that I think this team has been missing.

I would like to see Weaver as an interim and evaluate him.

Don't know enough about the draft yet. But as far as blueprint, Miami won two super bowls with physical teams. Why not get back to that?

The team has speed at the skill position, so time to really concentrate on foundations, building the lines.
Not high on Vrabel. Like some aspects, others not so much.
 
rickd13 said:
#1 priority is firing Chris Grier. You can not let him squander any more assets. End of story.
I agree with that but McDaniel needs to go as well. A complete house cleaning is needed this time. Let the new GM hire the new head coach.
 
Goodbye Grier, I'm the GM. Im trading Tyreek, Waddle and whoever else can net something good on offense, even the running backs.
Trading them for a QB: Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker, Mason Rudolph, whoever is available and cheaper and entering new window. Right now, today. Or trading them for picks no QB is available for trade.
I'm piling picks and redoing the whole offense in the draft, 10-11 players. All new starters. Jimmy Johnson Style 1989/90. All new and fresh.
 
Sound like they should hire you as GM.
 
ForksPhin said:
When it comes to the first round in the 2025 draft…

If Tua makes it through some portion of this season, and you sign a legitimate backup, trade the top-5 or so pick coming our way. Collect draft assets and draft 2-3 offensive linemen with those assets. This assumes we have a new GM. Go into 2025 with Tua and a legit backup. Target a QB in 2026.
I hear you, but a good back up costs 8-10 million dollars minimum if we want a guy who can be a legit starter which is what we need, it's hard to get a top 5 pick in this league. Look back to the tank for Tua year that roster was awful and we still only managed the 5th pick. We may have to strike now while we have the chance
 
IMO 2025 is a weak QB class. If we land a top 5 pick we should trade out for future assets. We ride out another year of all our bad contracts. We pool every draft pick we have available and get one of the 2026 QBs. There are going to be some good players available.

I understand the draw to Ward since he plays for Miami and is fun to watch. But I don’t think his style of sloppy hero ball is going to translate to immediate NFL success. Miami has a comically easy schedule this year and he is going to pad stats. I think he holds the ball way too long and has very little experience in a pro style offense (under center). He has turned the ball over a lot vs mediocre opponents as well.
 
Swollcolb said:
I hear you, but a good back up costs 8-10 million dollars minimum if we want a guy who can be a legit starter which is what we need, it's hard to get a top 5 pick in this league. Look back to the tank for Tua year that roster was awful and we still only managed the 5th pick. We may have to strike now while we have the chance
Andy Dalton didn’t cost $10m. One example, I know, but it’s a relevant example. Is Mac Jones going to cost $10m annually? Doubtful, unless he plays a lot this season. I’d think Miami will be one of the more attractive spots for a backup QB, because there is a high probability that you will get playing time backing up Tua. And you need playing time to increase your value (i.e. Darnold, who everyone expected to back up McCarthy and will now rocket himself to $25m+ annually).

As far as getting a top-5 pick, have you watched this team? Have you checked out our second half schedule? If this team doesn’t get wins in the next 2 weeks, we are looking at a looming train wreck. We may not even risk Tua if we’re 1-5 (which is looking likely).
 
