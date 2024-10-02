Ideas to fix the team next season

ForksPhin said: Pretty sure Phillips is already under contract for 2025. Click to expand...

Yeah, we already picked up the 5th year option. Think it’s $13 million and some change.Edit -I agree with all of the points Colb made aside from that. I’ve always been higher on Jevon Holland than most, but I’ve been waiting on him to make a jump since his second season and he just hasn’t. Not to pin everything on one play, but I look at the Geno to DK deep shot in Seattle, which was his responsibility. He played under and got torched. I’ve seen that happen too much with him.Chubb is an easy cut for me. If he comes back and plays well, then maybe a trade is a possibility.I love the idea of targeting someone like Trey Smith. He fixes one side of this team’s biggest problem (aside from having players available to play football). Only 25 years old, and he’s only missed 1 game in his four year career (50/50 starts). If we’re moving on from Armstead (retirement) to a rookie contract, then it wouldn’t bother me to invest in a young proven guard.I agree with your take on McDaniel, but I don’t personally see it happening (at least puts him on the “hot seat” for 2025) unless a new GM takes over and that’s where things can get tricky….. same on your take on Grier. I’ve spent years defending him and admit my wrongs and I’m 100% out on him.Also agree with your draft targets, except I’d probably prefer to build the trenches in the draft/FA next offseason while targeting a QB in the 2026 Draft. I want Tua’s successor to come in with an offensive line that will give him a chance to succeed. That’s the best way to get a proper evaluation. But hey, if whoever our GM is identifies a QB target that he believes can become an elite pro QB, then I’m all for it. Sanders is probably my top guy. I have noticed that Milroe’s accuracy has improved this season, but I’m not sold on him yet. Nussmeier is someone who Kyle Crabbs turned me onto, and I see why watching a bit of LSU.Great post.