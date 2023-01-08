 If all our top guys are available? I believe!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If all our top guys are available? I believe!!!

Do you believe if Tua, Armstead, Mostert, and Hill are all a ‘GO’?

clownfish

clownfish

Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2004
Messages
2,456
Reaction score
1,601
Location
Tahoe Vista, CA
Tua, first and foremost. When he is in the game, we have a chance no matter what. Anyone want to argue with me? I’ve got hundreds of Finheaven REAL fans that will have my back if you disagree.

Armstead, secondly, is really our 4th most important O player. Was this week enough rest? Can he come back with only one injury designation and a ‘questionable’ tag?

Mostert. He is the unsung hero in all of this. Sure that fumble against the Pats killed us. But he is the best RB since Ricky (Bong) we have had.

Cheetah. I really don’t need to say anything about him. Seriously one of the best players in the game. The BEST speed AND quickness amongst ALL NFL WRs. Plays in PAIN. The best FA signing in my lifetime (48 yrs).

If all these guys, suit up, anything is possible. This is what being a fan is all about. Bottom line. Do you believe, like me? LFG Phins!!!!!!!!!
 
Dolphins3

Dolphins3

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 5, 2008
Messages
739
Reaction score
430
Availability isn't enough since Tua wasn't exactly a shining star his last few games. Hopefully this team can go back to how they looked in weeks 1-3 If that happens, we have a legitimate chance. Mostert had moments today where he looked like a man possessed. Hopefuly this continues in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, I don't expect it.
 
clownfish

clownfish

Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2004
Messages
2,456
Reaction score
1,601
Location
Tahoe Vista, CA
Availability isn't enough since Tua wasn't exactly a shining star his last few games. Hopefully this team can go back to how they looked in weeks 1-3 If that happens, we have a legitimate chance. Mostert had moments today where he looked like a man possessed. Hopefuly this continues in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, I don't expect it.
So vote ‘No’. For posterity’s sake.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
3,024
Reaction score
3,469
Availability isn't enough since Tua wasn't exactly a shining star his last few games. Hopefully this team can go back to how they looked in weeks 1-3 If that happens, we have a legitimate chance. Mostert had moments today where he looked like a man possessed. Hopefuly this continues in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, I don't expect it.
He had thrown for 300 yards and two tds in the first half!!! (before he got concussed) vs Green Bay shut yo mouf! Lol Tua is one of the best qbs in The league when healthy pmwith armstead also playing. If he plays we have a real shot.
 
clownfish

clownfish

Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2004
Messages
2,456
Reaction score
1,601
Location
Tahoe Vista, CA
Availability isn't enough since Tua wasn't exactly a shining star his last few games. Hopefully this team can go back to how they looked in weeks 1-3 If that happens, we have a legitimate chance. Mostert had moments today where he looked like a man possessed. Hopefuly this continues in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, I don't expect it.
Top passer rating the in the NFL would dictate a different perspective. You are talking about the ole ‘eye test’. And your eyes have failed your miserably, sir. Time to visit the optometrist. It’s okay. It happens to all of us eventually.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
899
Reaction score
2,896
Location
Tampa FL
He had thrown for 300 yards and two tds in the first half!!! (before he got concussed) vs Green Bay shut yo mouf! Lol Tua is one of the best qbs in The league when healthy pmwith armstead also playing. If he plays we have a real shot.
He was good in the first half of the GB game but still didn't look nearly as good as he did earlier in the season
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
521
Reaction score
1,923
Obviously we need Tua and Armstead back to have a chance, but if they return, Miami can absolutely win!

The last time we played in Buffalo was at the end of a 3 week road trip vs 3 playoff teams while spending the first 2 weeks of it out in Cali. The result was a 3 point loss in Buffalo and quite honestly, I can’t remember as brutal of a road trip in recent Dolphins history.

Oddly enough, our recent injury struggles may help us next week. The Jets have a decent Defense and there was a zero percent chance Skylar Thompson was going to beat them today. Everybody in the world knew the Phins had to run the ball today, and they did! The change in mindset could be a huge factor going forward.

It’s gonna be tough sledding. Due to recent events, the entire world is basically rooting for the Bills and I think the team is feeling that mojo. Not only that, nobody knows better than Dolphin fans how hard a playoff game in Buffalo can be. That being said, I’m excited to watch a Dolphin game in mid January and let the chips fall where they may!!
 
K

kjoke

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 4, 2022
Messages
162
Reaction score
232
Location
Fort Lauderdale
I said the same thing in the postives thread....

This team is battle tested througout the year. I think they can do an upset provided we get healthy. Bills defense doesn't look great, and they can be mistake prone on offense.
Gotta have some good rolls go for us... we are due!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,227
Reaction score
24,653
Location
New Jersey
I hope they all can play. Armstead has more injuries than there are body parts to injure
 
