If all our top guys are available? I believe!!!

Tua, first and foremost. When he is in the game, we have a chance no matter what. Anyone want to argue with me? I’ve got hundreds of Finheaven REAL fans that will have my back if you disagree.



Armstead, secondly, is really our 4th most important O player. Was this week enough rest? Can he come back with only one injury designation and a ‘questionable’ tag?



Mostert. He is the unsung hero in all of this. Sure that fumble against the Pats killed us. But he is the best RB since Ricky (Bong) we have had.



Cheetah. I really don’t need to say anything about him. Seriously one of the best players in the game. The BEST speed AND quickness amongst ALL NFL WRs. Plays in PAIN. The best FA signing in my lifetime (48 yrs).



If all these guys, suit up, anything is possible. This is what being a fan is all about. Bottom line. Do you believe, like me? LFG Phins!!!!!!!!!