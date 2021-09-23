If Brissett lights it up, averaging 300+ yds, 3+ TD's, next 2-3 games

You do realize that as a starter with two full seasons + more of experience, he averages under 200 yards passing/game? That's one of the lowest outputs in the NFL. What he does well is taking care of the football - but tbf he had a spectacular line in front of him in Indy as well as a solid rushing attack.
LoL. Not happening.
Maybe 300 yards and 3 TD’s total in three games. If he was as good as you imply he is, he wouldn’t have been a backup to begin with. He would still be the starting QB for the Colts and he was pretty awful as their starting QB in 2019.