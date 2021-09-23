 If Brissett lights it up, averaging 300+ yds, 3+ TD's, next 2-3 games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Brissett lights it up, averaging 300+ yds, 3+ TD's, next 2-3 games

bat203

bat203

Will coach Flo insert Tua back in the line up? my gut feeling says no 🤔
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

You do realize that as a starter with two full seasons + more of experience, he averages under 200 yards passing/game? That's one of the lowest outputs in the NFL. What he does well is taking care of the football - but tbf he had a spectacular line in front of him in Indy as well as a solid rushing attack.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Nothing in Brissett career shows this is remotely a possibility if you look at his stats. Add in our oline and this thread is a moot point.
 
'Deep

'Deep

I can't believe the threads that are coming out since Sunday.
 
J

jeremy2020

If a meteor hits the stadium and all the QBs are knocked out of the game, will Coach Flo play QB himself?
 
1

1972forever

bat203 said:
Will coach Flo insert Tua back in the line up? my gut feeling says no 🤔
LoL. Not happening.
Maybe 300 yards and 3 TD’s total in three games. If he was as good as you imply he is, he wouldn’t have been a backup to begin with. He would still be the starting QB for the Colts and he was pretty awful as their starting QB in 2019.
 
