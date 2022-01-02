 If. Chargers win dolphins officially eliminated | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If. Chargers win dolphins officially eliminated

rkr8619

rkr8619

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 30, 2013
Messages
198
Reaction score
32
Location
THE 818
If. Chargers win dolphins officially eliminated


The Dolphins will be eliminated in Week 17 if ...​

This scenario obviously begins with Tennessee ending the Dolphins' winning streak at seven games.
If that happens, and Las Vegas wins at Indianapolis, New England wins at home against Jacksonville and the L.A. Chargers win at home against Denver, then the Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention.

https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/.amp/news/miami-dolphins-2021-playoff-outlook-heading-into-week-17
 
Last edited:
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,961
Reaction score
4,777
Location
Virginia
Eff it, makes this 4pm game a bit more noteworthy. The loss sucks, my day will recover.red zone been going ape last hour or so
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2003
Messages
4,338
Reaction score
1,807
Age
58
Location
Oviedo Florida
No way we beat NE next week. Even if we do I still can’t see us making the playoffs. This year is over.
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,429
Reaction score
1,660
that's not true. dolphins can still get in with a broncos win. we need the browns to beat the steelers though or else we'd be eliminated
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,144
Reaction score
36,356
Location
Land of Loco!
Dolphins81 said:
Dolphins are done. Not a playoff team again.
Click to expand...
We have no killer instinct. Could have buried the microphone in the stage instead we tried to get cute with BS trick plays and our receiving corps forgot how to catch. Play calling was hot trash on both sides of the ball as well.
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,961
Reaction score
4,777
Location
Virginia
I don't think anyone is on the edge of their seat thinking "ooh ooh we are gonna make it!!"
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,961
Reaction score
4,777
Location
Virginia
Fin-Loco said:
Even if we get in, what are we going to do? Lay a big egg? I'm out. Let teams that actually want it get in.
Click to expand...

Probably lay an egg, but maybe not. One more winter football game to root for my team, and playoff experience for the whole organization.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
5,389
Reaction score
2,513
Location
Orlando, FL
You should be cheering for Broncos and Browns in the late slates gets you back to just under 50%

Then. If you win next week you need 2 of the 4 (Steelers, Browns, Broncos or Chargers to win gets you in).
 
In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
1,073
Reaction score
2,653
The 7 game streak was cool, but we don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

Another rough start, strong middle, and devastating end to the season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom