If. Chargers win dolphins officially eliminated
If that happens, and Las Vegas wins at Indianapolis, New England wins at home against Jacksonville and the L.A. Chargers win at home against Denver, then the Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention.
https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/.amp/news/miami-dolphins-2021-playoff-outlook-heading-into-week-17
The Dolphins will be eliminated in Week 17 if ...This scenario obviously begins with Tennessee ending the Dolphins' winning streak at seven games.
