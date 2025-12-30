 If Ewers plays well this week, and if we decide he's our guy... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Ewers plays well this week, and if we decide he's our guy...

Our #1 draft need will be for a WR.

NFL teams almost always look to find a dominant X-style WR for a young QB. These guys can act as a security blanket for a young QB, and let's face it, Waddle is undersized, always banged up, and drops too many passes.

A TALL dominant X receiver combined with a solid running game is a young QB's BEST friend.

So... yes, we need to fill some other holes as well... another Edge and a CB1 are key, but you help your young QB first... and always.

Who might fit here? It looks like we'll be drafting out of the #12 spot, so the two that we should hope fall are Carnell Tate (6'3") or Jordyn Tyson (6'2"). Some touts have Makai Lemon ranked similarly, but as always, I'm NEVER entranced with the shorter receivers (5'11").

Yes, we'll kick around OTs, CBs, and there's always some guy who wants a Safety in the first round... but start thinking WR-- the Dolphins will be.
 
As much as I want OLine 1st rd., a tall WR in the 1st who can actually catch the ball would not be a bad choice. Would definitely help Ewers. We could always go OLine 2nd rd.

As for Dropsies Waddle, he can't leave the bldg. soon enough IMO.
 
I mean Ewers could look dan Marino jr next week and I wouldn’t say he’s Miami’s qb without seeing him in a pressure game that actually matters.

With that said he’s likely qb for next year simply due to to it being a down qb year however if for whatever reason Mendoza falls im still taking him. If Dante Moore comes out and he’s there im taking him.If Ty Simpson is there in say the second, I’m probably still taking them. Just not moving up to grab one or desperate for one.

Wouldn’t mind a big alpha wideout though. Anyone catch the rams game and those big wideouts run blocking? Much better than our mighty smurfs.

I’m team trade back this draft though which is why hopefully they lose next week and if things go right they can be back at 8 which should be good territory for a trade back. If Stafford retires, might be a good area where we can trade with the rams who have the falcons pick which should be 12-14 area and pick up an extra 2nd if they were to fall in love with Simpson who should be around then or Pittsburgh who could be in the 16-20 area and we’d their 1st next year.
 
From that group, I like Tate for Miami. Tyson's had some injuries. Lemon plays with infectious energy, and is very good, but he's on the smaller side.

Tate has great hands, and wins the 50/50 plays. That's exactly what the Dolphins need. He might test around 4.6, so we'll see on that.

While I agree with the OP, I think Miami could wait until round 2. But I do think wide receiver is a real possibility. The tight end from Oregon may also be in play.
 
If the Raiders end up with the first pick, Mendoza has to be their guy. If Moore declares, maybe they pick between the two. They badly need a quarterback, and aren't trading the pick. If the Giants pick first, Miami may have a trade partner.

I agree with you on Ewers. Three games isn't enough to annoint him as the long-term answer, but I think he's the guy for 2026. Miami may have a rookie backing him up too, when you look at the Dolphins salary cap issues.
 
We just need a guard on OL, other positions are solid, Sav will work out at LG....don't need an OG at #1.

WR BELL looks a bit like DK Williams. I think Edge is a critical need. CB is a critical needs. LB depends on what we do with Brooks, otherwise Styles is an interesting guy.
 
If we wait till round 2, I personally like Chris Brazzell out of Tennessee. 6’5 200lbs and runs a 4.4 I believe.
 
Crowning Ewers now is pretty silly, Tua's had how many good games with the Dolphins? About 30? A lot of people around here think he's the worst player we've ever thrown out there. I'm willing to give Ewers a chance - I think he's an NFL ready QB in some capacity - but I want someone elite

I do agree about the WR need though, I guess Parker was somewhat that guy, but it's been a long time otherwise.
 
Trenches, trenches, trenches.
Will Ferrell Crazy Pills GIF
 
BPA - Trade down accumulate picks - try for 1, 2,2,3,3,3,3, 4,4 - remember drafts used to go 17 rounds - lots of guys can play few can win… go for quantity quality and draft a bunch of young cheap talent that builds our future. 9 guys in the top 120 players for next couple years builds out a strong base for a team… lots of lineman - lots of DBs and edge players and a runner every year on a developmental QB… 3 years and we can be top of the division - let me do it and people will be happy - and I will do it for 1/2 price and let you guys come to cheerleading practice on the regular!
 
Lets just take the best player. We need players everywhere. If its s WR, fine, Olinemen, fine, QB, fine, DB, fine. DT..... no dont take another DT, any other position tho, would be fine, just draft a great player
 
