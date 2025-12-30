If Ewers plays well this week, and if we decide he's our guy...

Feverdream
Super Donator
Club Member
Our #1 draft need will be for a WR.
NFL teams almost always look to find a dominant X-style WR for a young QB. These guys can act as a security blanket for a young QB, and let's face it, Waddle is undersized, always banged up, and drops too many passes.
A TALL dominant X receiver combined with a solid running game is a young QB's BEST friend.
So... yes, we need to fill some other holes as well... another Edge and a CB1 are key, but you help your young QB first... and always.
Who might fit here? It looks like we'll be drafting out of the #12 spot, so the two that we should hope fall are Carnell Tate (6'3") or Jordyn Tyson (6'2"). Some touts have Makai Lemon ranked similarly, but as always, I'm NEVER entranced with the shorter receivers (5'11").
Yes, we'll kick around OTs, CBs, and there's always some guy who wants a Safety in the first round... but start thinking WR-- the Dolphins will be.
