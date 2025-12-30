If Ewers plays well this week, and if we decide he's our guy...

I mean Ewers could look dan Marino jr next week and I wouldn’t say he’s Miami’s qb without seeing him in a pressure game that actually matters.



With that said he’s likely qb for next year simply due to to it being a down qb year however if for whatever reason Mendoza falls im still taking him. If Dante Moore comes out and he’s there im taking him.If Ty Simpson is there in say the second, I’m probably still taking them. Just not moving up to grab one or desperate for one.



Wouldn’t mind a big alpha wideout though. Anyone catch the rams game and those big wideouts run blocking? Much better than our mighty smurfs.



I’m team trade back this draft though which is why hopefully they lose next week and if things go right they can be back at 8 which should be good territory for a trade back. If Stafford retires, might be a good area where we can trade with the rams who have the falcons pick which should be 12-14 area and pick up an extra 2nd if they were to fall in love with Simpson who should be around then or Pittsburgh who could be in the 16-20 area and we’d their 1st next year.