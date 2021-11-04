IF Flo and Grier aren’t fired. What do they need to do in the offseason to right the ship?

ANUFan said: I’ve been of the strong opinion they both themselves a small bit of chance for at least one more season based strongly on their frost two season. Like it or not it could happen. In the event that it does what are some REAL things they can do to right the ship.



Coaching-wise



1) Get rid of the “OC” and “OL” coach



Imo, the OL has been bad for several reason and the biggest reason is the first time OL coach. I honestly believe he’s way over his head.



I don’t know what the deal is with the OC situation and how much of our play calling is related to the OL and whatever the arrangement is with the 2-OC. But it seems clear to me they need to bring in an experience okay caller.



2) Get rid roster wasters



Parker, Williams, Fuller- Your 3 “top” receivers can stay healthy and help the team out. It’s long pass due. Bring in some guys that can stay healthy.



3) Being in strong competition



Ahmed, Gaskin are nice stories. But it’s time to bring in some serious competition back there



OL, OL- it’s time to pay for quality.



3) Defense

Should have traded X when you had the chance.

Bring in some enforces at the LB position. Click to expand...

Right now, my inclination is both return.- Flo needs to change. Go to therapy. Get out of the defensive mind set. Become AGGRESSIVE. Killer instinct. Bring back TNT. Pretty hokey, but the team had fewer penalties.- New OC, but I don't know how much is his fault. Is he conservative because of Flo's direction? I think the last couple of weeks, the color guys said something similar to 'no D respects the run. They play to take away the deep pass.' All that isn't on the OC. OTOH, no adjustments. Vanilla play-calling. HS-level routes.- New OL coach. It shows. I'll not beat the dead horse, but many have said the regression of almost all OLmen isn't coincidence.- DC - not discussed much. I don't see real adjustments. Too much playing off on 3rd and 4. Too much what looks like early prevent. Is that Boyer's mindset or is he limited by Flo. (See 'Flo' above)- OL - I wouldn't be surprised if 3 of the current starters can't be NFL starters. I don't remember seeing a player (i.e., Jax) regress so much in one off-season. Hunt, last year seemed much better end of season. Kindley? who knows. Nonetheless, need at least two average to above OLmen.- LBs - I've been agnostic on Baker. No more. Trade the dude. Upgrade MLB.- Pass rush - I think Phillips can improve over an off season. Ogbah can get to the QB, but, it seems, can't set the edge. I like Wilkins and Davis against the run, but they can't get pressure up the middle. Need DL help.I still think on-field talent is better than 1-7. I suspect getting new OC/OL coach and upgrading talent listed above to NFL average would make a dramatic difference