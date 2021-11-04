IF Flo and Grier aren’t fired. What do they need to do in the offseason to right the ship?

ANUFan
I’ve been of the strong opinion they bought themselves a small bit of chance for at least one more season based strongly on their frost two season. Like it or not, it could happen. In the event that it does what are some REAL things they can do to right the ship.
Coaching-wise
1) Get rid of the “OC” and “OL” coach
Imo, the OL has been bad for several reason and the biggest reason is the first time OL coach. I honestly believe he’s way over his head.
I don’t know what the deal is with the OC situation and how much of our play calling is related to the OL and whatever the arrangement is with the 2-OC. But it seems clear to me they need to bring in an experience okay caller.
2) Get rid roster wasters
Parker, Williams, Fuller- Your 3 “top” receivers can stay healthy and help the team out. It’s long pass due. Bring in some guys that can stay healthy.
3) Being in strong competition
Ahmed, Gaskin are nice stories. But it’s time to bring in some serious competition back there
OL, OL- it’s time to pay for quality.
3) Defense
Should have traded X when you had the chance.
Bring in some enforces at the LB position.
Last edited: