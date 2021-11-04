 IF Flo and Grier aren’t fired. What do they need to do in the offseason to right the ship? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

IF Flo and Grier aren’t fired. What do they need to do in the offseason to right the ship?

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,414
Reaction score
19,460
I’ve been of the strong opinion they bought themselves a small bit of chance for at least one more season based strongly on their frost two season. Like it or not, it could happen. In the event that it does what are some REAL things they can do to right the ship.

Coaching-wise

1) Get rid of the “OC” and “OL” coach

Imo, the OL has been bad for several reason and the biggest reason is the first time OL coach. I honestly believe he’s way over his head.

I don’t know what the deal is with the OC situation and how much of our play calling is related to the OL and whatever the arrangement is with the 2-OC. But it seems clear to me they need to bring in an experience okay caller.

2) Get rid roster wasters

Parker, Williams, Fuller- Your 3 “top” receivers can stay healthy and help the team out. It’s long pass due. Bring in some guys that can stay healthy.

3) Being in strong competition

Ahmed, Gaskin are nice stories. But it’s time to bring in some serious competition back there

OL, OL- it’s time to pay for quality.

3) Defense
Should have traded X when you had the chance.
Bring in some enforces at the LB position.
 
Last edited:
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,421
Reaction score
29,475
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Grier would have to really hit it out of the park draft-wise. I mean players who can make an impact right away not 2-3 years from now. He needs 3-4 players who make an immediate impact as well as signing solid veterans who can help rush the pass and stop the rush.

Flores needs to stop with this 2 OC BS and put together a better staff which starts with getting a good OC and a good proven o-line coach.

But really the only thing they can do to right the ship is resign and quit wasting our time.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,993
Reaction score
5,213
Location
Miami
My god if Grier stays, I just don't know what to say.

1. They need to draft better players.

2. Stop retaining medicore talent with extensions above market value.

3. Start acquiring good talent via trade instead of only shipping out players.

4. Focus on improving the offensive line with PROVEN players.

5. Stop being cute and cutting corners.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,462
Reaction score
2,138
Location
Massachusetts
If both stay, next year is as lost as this one. That’s money in the bank. At least they won’t have traded away their 2023 first round pick.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,758
Reaction score
7,501
With them both in place I highly doubt anything they attempt will work. Trust is not there anymore with them, for me anyways.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
6,016
Reaction score
8,774
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
superphin said:
Grier would have to really hit it out of the park draft-wise. I mean players who can make an impact right away not 2-3 years from now. He needs 3-4 players who make an immediate impact as well as signing solid veterans who can help rush the pass and stop the rush.

Flores needs to stop with this 2 OC BS and put together a better staff which starts with getting a good OC and a good proven o-line coach.

But really the only thing they can do to right the ship is resign and quit wasting our time.
Click to expand...
Or start winning! - LOL
 
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
8,111
Reaction score
22,742
Age
55
Location
Orlando
Miami4471 said:
We need good assistant coaches who know what they're doing
Click to expand...
The problem is with Flores on the hot seat I am not sure any top tier OC's are going to come into a very possible one and done situation.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
9,697
Reaction score
9,785
ANUFan said:
I’ve been of the strong opinion they both themselves a small bit of chance for at least one more season based strongly on their frost two season. Like it or not it could happen. In the event that it does what are some REAL things they can do to right the ship.

Coaching-wise

1) Get rid of the “OC” and “OL” coach

Imo, the OL has been bad for several reason and the biggest reason is the first time OL coach. I honestly believe he’s way over his head.

I don’t know what the deal is with the OC situation and how much of our play calling is related to the OL and whatever the arrangement is with the 2-OC. But it seems clear to me they need to bring in an experience okay caller.

2) Get rid roster wasters

Parker, Williams, Fuller- Your 3 “top” receivers can stay healthy and help the team out. It’s long pass due. Bring in some guys that can stay healthy.

3) Being in strong competition

Ahmed, Gaskin are nice stories. But it’s time to bring in some serious competition back there

OL, OL- it’s time to pay for quality.

3) Defense
Should have traded X when you had the chance.
Bring in some enforces at the LB position.
Click to expand...

Right now, my inclination is both return.
- Flo needs to change. Go to therapy. Get out of the defensive mind set. Become AGGRESSIVE. Killer instinct. Bring back TNT. Pretty hokey, but the team had fewer penalties.
- New OC, but I don't know how much is his fault. Is he conservative because of Flo's direction? I think the last couple of weeks, the color guys said something similar to 'no D respects the run. They play to take away the deep pass.' All that isn't on the OC. OTOH, no adjustments. Vanilla play-calling. HS-level routes.
- New OL coach. It shows. I'll not beat the dead horse, but many have said the regression of almost all OLmen isn't coincidence.
- DC - not discussed much. I don't see real adjustments. Too much playing off on 3rd and 4. Too much what looks like early prevent. Is that Boyer's mindset or is he limited by Flo. (See 'Flo' above)
- OL - I wouldn't be surprised if 3 of the current starters can't be NFL starters. I don't remember seeing a player (i.e., Jax) regress so much in one off-season. Hunt, last year seemed much better end of season. Kindley? who knows. Nonetheless, need at least two average to above OLmen.
- LBs - I've been agnostic on Baker. No more. Trade the dude. Upgrade MLB.
- Pass rush - I think Phillips can improve over an off season. Ogbah can get to the QB, but, it seems, can't set the edge. I like Wilkins and Davis against the run, but they can't get pressure up the middle. Need DL help.
I still think on-field talent is better than 1-7. I suspect getting new OC/OL coach and upgrading talent listed above to NFL average would make a dramatic difference
 
67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,752
Reaction score
2,146
Location
Tucson, AZ
We need Veteran Leadership in both players and coaches brought in, a couple of good vet OL, and pass rushing....in that order IMHO.
 
D

Demp444

Club Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2009
Messages
104
Reaction score
309
Just a few things I see.

- Flo needs to find an experienced OC that can basically be the head coach of the offense. Obviously Flo would have oversight, but he needs someone that can run that side of the ball, and let him bring in the position coach’s for the offense. No more of this mystery musical chairs OC crap.
- Build the OL!! I don’t care if we have to buy one because we sure can’t draft one.
- View the running game as an important piece to the offense. Flo and Grier obviously do not value the running game and that needs to change. They need a clear #1 type back. Not a bunch of 2s and 3s and whatever level Malcome Brown would be on.
- Get rid of Parker, Williams, and whoever else can’t stay on the Field. No, this is not a segue into Tua and his injury history.
- stop with the versatility over ability philosophy. I don’t really care that a player can play multiple positions equally as crappy.
- learn from what happened this year. From how they handled Tua to how they cut veteran players to save money. Learn from all these mistakes and let go of the ego so they can see these as mistakes to learn from.
 
A

AMakados10

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
600
Reaction score
877
Age
38
Location
Florida
Coaches, like players, are inexperienced in their current spots. They’re taking their lumps now and will hopefully be better next year.

We just have inexperience at all coaching levels at the same time…
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,567
Reaction score
1,735
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
With the schedule the way it is now if we don't see some decent wins I think they have zero chance of coming back.

Having said, get a couple of vets for the Oline and for the love of God hire an actual OC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom