If Harbaugh Is Available, The Dolphins Better Get Him

The latest rumor out of Michigan is that Jim Harbaugh is once again interested in coming back to the NFL. If that is true and the Dolphins miss the playoffs (AGAIN), the Phins must fire McDaniel and hire Harbaugh. Now, I know I am going to catch heat for this. But here are my reasons. Whether we want to admit this or not, we have been outcoached quite a bit lately. The team as of this post has over 126 penalties this season (coaching). Poor use of the replay (coaching). refusal to commit to the running game (coaching). the inexplicable decision to put Liam Eichenberg back at LG when Robert Jones is head and shoulders above him. As likeable as McDaniel is, he is not ready to be a HC. Consider the following: Doug Peterson played for Miami back in the early 90's and looks like the answer for Jacksonville now. And just a reminder that he has a Super Bowl title. The Dolphins never interviewed him for the HC job. Brian Daboll coached under Tony Sparano in 2010 for Miami and has had success working with Tua while at Alabama. He (Daboll) has an inferior New York Giants team in the playoffs. All three of the coaches McMichael worked with while at Washington and San Francisco have beaten him this season. I am willing to bring him back next season. But not if Jim Harbaugh is available. I want Chris Grier gone too. For him to blow those 3 First round picks in 2020 alone is a fireable offense.
 
I have always been in favor of Harbaugh, every time he is rumored to be a head coach candidate. A proven, professional coach is desperately needed in this organization, and has been for over a decade.
 
Do you want Ross to reach out before he fires his coach, again… to the man he did it with last time… who leaked it to the press?
 
"once again wants to leave for the nfl"

Why would that be true all of a sudden?? Last offseason he was adamant about being at Michigan. Sure guys change their mind all the time, but uhhhh yeah....
 
I wanted Harbaugh or Pederson too the last round of the cycle

Yes Pederson is doing some good things in Jacksonville for sure

BUT some food for thought

Jags- 8-8
Phins- 8-8


sooooooo
 
