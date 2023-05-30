 IF Healthy Can Tua Challenge Dan The Man's 5 K Yards? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

IF Healthy Can Tua Challenge Dan The Man's 5 K Yards?

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
16,376
Reaction score
2,017
In 1984, Marino was the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP), when he set single-season records of 5,084 passing yards, 48 touchdown passes, nine 300-yard passing games, and four 400-yard passing games. He was voted the 1994 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and the 1998 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Last season Tua threw for 3548 in 13 games, an average of 273 per game. Project that over 17 games would be over 4600. Add in the second year of a new O and I expect Achane to increase his total. I also believe our D gives us more time of possession. I think it is possible with health being the major stumbling block.

In NO WAY am I comparing Tua with Dan but, the 5 K in a different era would still be special.
 
I expect Tua to finish with more than 4,000 yards and 30+ touchdowns. It's also my expectation that Miami runs the ball and becomes a more balanced offense. Also, hopefully the Dolphins will have the lead in a lot of games and lean to the run to drain the clock.

So, I don't expect him to challenge that 5,084. But, you never know. Wouldn't that be fun?
 
yes.

not knocking the Marks brothers but Tua has probably more weapons at his disposal. Also the league is more primed for passing the ball.

I am kind of flipflopping about one thought running thru my head....

I keep wanting to say that with hopefully a very potent defense, we will have leads and tua will be handed off more than Marino every dreamt of which will hurt his stats.

but....

Also is McD going to be happy with that or once the D starts creeping in to shut down the road is McD gonna put everyone on notice to our offense and send Hill over the top.
 
So Be said:
In 1984, Marino was the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP), when he set single-season records of 5,084 passing yards, 48 touchdown passes, nine 300-yard passing games, and four 400-yard passing games. He was voted the 1994 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and the 1998 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Last season Tua threw for 3548 in 13 games, an average of 273 per game. Project that over 17 games would be over 4600. Add in the second year of a new O and I expect Achane to increase his total. I also believe our D gives us more time of possession. I think it is possible with health being the major stumbling block.

In NO WAY am I comparing Tua with Dan but, the 5 K in a different era would still be special.
Click to expand...
That's a tall ask, but not totally out of the question.

I think the 48 TDs would be out of reach, though.

I also don't think it would, in any way, diminish what Dan did. As you say, different era, different rules.
 
Peyton Manning now holds the record for passing yards in a season with 5477. If Tua starts to challenge Dan's mark, a longshot but not impossible, that's the one to watch!
 
www.pro-football-reference.com

1984 Miami Dolphins Roster & Players | Pro-Football-Reference.com

Check out the 1984 Miami Dolphins Roster, Players , Starters and more on Pro-Football-Reference.com.
www.pro-football-reference.com www.pro-football-reference.com

Here is a closer look at 1984, with no reference whatsoever to George Orwell. :cool:


Offensive Starters
QBDan Marino*+23116362 for 564, 5,084 yards, 48 td, 17 int, & 28 rushes for -7 yards and 0 td
RBTony Nathan28512118 rushes for 558 yards, 1 td, & 61 catches for 579 yards and 2 td
FBWoody Bennett2959144 rushes for 606 yards, 7 td, & 6 catches for 44 yards and 1 td
WRMark Clayton*2311573 catches for 1,389 yards, 18 td, & 3 rushes for 35 yards and 0 td
WRMark Duper*2521671 catches for 1,306 yards, 8 td
TEDan Johnson2411634 catches for 426 yards, 3 td

Could Achane be the second coming of Tony Nathen?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
NAMESEASONTMGPCMPATTPCTYDSAVGYDS/GTDTD%INTINT%SCKSCKYRATE
Dan MarinoDan Marino1984MIAMIA37111661.21,0018.6333.786.954.342994.1

This was Marino in the three postseason games in 1984.​

Click to expand...

Hard to believe this was almost 40 years ago. I was young but will never forget Chuck Knoll coming to congratulate Shula. There was no sound but no one could mistake his mouth wide open WOW after Marino and crew carved them up for 45.
 
So Be said:
In 1984, Marino was the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP), when he set single-season records of 5,084 passing yards, 48 touchdown passes, nine 300-yard passing games, and four 400-yard passing games. He was voted the 1994 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and the 1998 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Last season Tua threw for 3548 in 13 games, an average of 273 per game. Project that over 17 games would be over 4600. Add in the second year of a new O and I expect Achane to increase his total. I also believe our D gives us more time of possession. I think it is possible with health being the major stumbling block.

In NO WAY am I comparing Tua with Dan but, the 5 K in a different era would still be special.
Click to expand...
If he plays all of the games with now 17 games in a RS (I assume you're speaking of rs or does this include playoffs as well?). 295 per game takes him past 5K. With McD's O and the elite pass catchers we have, I would think this is possible again, if he plays in all of the games. Tds wise, I would expect him to average around 2.7 per game. That comes out to 45 Tds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom