 If Howard is Traded...

If Howard is Traded...

SF Dolphin Fan

Like it or not, X. Howard and his contract demands has been one of the biggest stories of Miami's offseason.

I've been in the keep Howard camp, but if that doesn't happen I'd like to see the Dolphins get an equal talent rather than draft picks. I think the window is open for the team and to trade a top corner I want talent back.

With that in mind, who would you want from the teams rumored to be most interested? Those teams are generally listed as...

Cleveland
New Orleans
Dallas
Philadelphia
Denver
 
ANUFan

Why the hell make a new thread and use that type of title?

I swear i read it as "Howard Traded!"

Mods..Please merge!
 
cuzinvinny

Just a little current rumors running around today, QB in Houston showed up to camp and looks like he maybe playing this year. ( DW )
Jeremy Fowler reported, Houston has been linked to a Howard (+) trade.

So maybe add Houston to that list

Just current Blah blah blah from media, but there is some sense to a possibility.
 
dolfan91

Philadelphia has the most draft assets to trade. But I'm not sure they are serious players for Howard. I think they have bigger plans with their available draft capital. Seems like most of Philly fans have Watson on their mind?

Dallas may be a player, but you never know with Jerry Jones. He always somehow finds money to pay his players. But, in this case, I think he'd hold out until he gets a very favorable deal from Miami.

Cleveland seems to be a match, especially with their depth at the RB position. They may be willing to give Miami a 1st and more, knowing they've got a good team, that needs a few pieces.

Both New Orleans and Denver seem like matches, but I'm not sure who in return Miami could get, without lessening the draft pick return. Both teams have just drafted players Miami might be interested in getting in return?

We'll see what happens.
 
cuzinvinny

dolfan91 said:
Philadelphia has the most draft assets to trade. But I'm not sure they are serious players for Howard. I think they have bigger plans with their available draft capital. Seems like most of Philly fans have Watson on their mind?

Dallas may be a player, but you never know with Jerry Jones. He always somehow finds money to pay his players. But, in this case, I think he'd hold out until he gets a very favorable deal from Miami.

Cleveland seems to be a match, especially with their depth at the RB position. They may be willing to give Miami a 1st and more, knowing they've got a good team, that needs a few pieces.

Both New Orleans and Denver seem like matches, but I'm not sure who in return Miami could get, without lessening the draft pick return. Both teams have just drafted players Miami might be interested in getting in return?

We'll see what happens.
If not mistaken heard a while back that Watson has a no trade clause. Heard he wasn't thrilled about Philly but liked the Dolphins...
 
circumstances

Watson showed up to avoid the fines.

I can't actually see him playing at any time in the foreseeable future.
 
Mach2

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Like it or not, X. Howard and his contract demands has been one of the biggest stories of Miami's offseason.

I've been in the keep Howard camp, but if that doesn't happen I'd like to see the Dolphins get an equal talent rather than draft picks. I think the window is open for the team and to trade a top corner I want talent back.

With that in mind, who would you want from the teams rumored to be most interested? Those teams are generally listed as...

Cleveland
New Orleans
Dallas
Philadelphia
Denver
Honestly, I don't think that is a realistic expectation. For that to happen, it would require an almost "stars perfectly alligned" set of circumstances, so remote any speculation would be based on mere emotional daydreaming, akin to "if I won the lotto" planning.

While I do entertain those thoughts as I buy the ticket, it certainly isn't something on which to dwell.

No issue with you asking the question brother. Just stating my opinion.
 
circumstances said:
Watson showed up to avoid the fines.

I can't actually see him playing at any time in the foreseeable future.
Hmmmm.......

Unless there is some action by the league, or the team invoking some "action detrimental" clause, there isn't much reason to believe he won't play.

I'm sure his legal fees, and potential settlement costs are rapidly mounting.

All these cases, as far as I know, are civil cases, rather than criminal charges.
 
circumstances

Mach2 said:
Hmmmm.......

Unless there is some action by the league, or the team invoking some "action detrimental" clause, there isn't much reason to believe he won't play.

I'm sure his legal fees, and potential settlement costs are rapidly mounting.

All these cases, as far as I know, are civil cases, rather than criminal charges.
1 he still maintains he will never play for the Texans again.

2 commissioners exempt list is in his future.

Showing up was smart. Avoid fines. But playing in games? One way or t'other, not happening.
 
Feverdream

Watson coming in was a smart move on his part... it forces the NFL to put him on the list without actually standing any chance of having to play. He'll lurk around in camp and bring everybody down... the Texans will probably by dying to be rid of him.

Hoard could do the same thing, but unlike Watson... he'll be forced to actually play. He'll need to show potential suitors that he is healthy and still playing at a high level.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

ANUFan said:
Why the hell make a new thread and use that type of title?

I swear i read it as "Howard Traded!"

Mods..Please merge!
I don't think we've discussed players as much as draft picks. That was the reason I wanted to start a new thread. But, yes there's been a lot of threads on Howard.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

dolfan91 said:
Philadelphia has the most draft assets to trade. But I'm not sure they are serious players for Howard. I think they have bigger plans with their available draft capital. Seems like most of Philly fans have Watson on their mind?

Dallas may be a player, but you never know with Jerry Jones. He always somehow finds money to pay his players. But, in this case, I think he'd hold out until he gets a very favorable deal from Miami.

Cleveland seems to be a match, especially with their depth at the RB position. They may be willing to give Miami a 1st and more, knowing they've got a good team, that needs a few pieces.

Both New Orleans and Denver seem like matches, but I'm not sure who in return Miami could get, without lessening the draft pick return. Both teams have just drafted players Miami might be interested in getting in return?

We'll see what happens.
To me, Philadelphia looks like a rebuild. Granted I don't know the roster that we'll.

All the other teams make more sense to me as they all appear to be contenders. Of course, you never know in the NFL.
 
