If Howard is Traded...

Philadelphia has the most draft assets to trade. But I'm not sure they are serious players for Howard. I think they have bigger plans with their available draft capital. Seems like most of Philly fans have Watson on their mind?



Dallas may be a player, but you never know with Jerry Jones. He always somehow finds money to pay his players. But, in this case, I think he'd hold out until he gets a very favorable deal from Miami.



Cleveland seems to be a match, especially with their depth at the RB position. They may be willing to give Miami a 1st and more, knowing they've got a good team, that needs a few pieces.



Both New Orleans and Denver seem like matches, but I'm not sure who in return Miami could get, without lessening the draft pick return. Both teams have just drafted players Miami might be interested in getting in return?



We'll see what happens.