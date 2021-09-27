If I hear 1 more time...

jreg1
Mar 21, 2005
894
77
If I hear 1 more damn time how good this secondary is especially in man to man coverage I am gonna shove a rusty ice pick in my retina! Time and again we cannot get a damn stop when it counts or we do something stupid either by the players or the defensive play calls! O h and by the way every draft pick we have should be offensive linemen and defensive tackles for the next 100 freakin years!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!