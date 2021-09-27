 If I hear 1 more time... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If I hear 1 more time...

jreg1

jreg1

If I hear 1 more damn time how good this secondary is especially in man to man coverage I am gonna shove a rusty ice pick in my retina! Time and again we cannot get a damn stop when it counts or we do something stupid either by the players or the defensive play calls! O h and by the way every draft pick we have should be offensive linemen and defensive tackles for the next 100 freakin years!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
Sherif

Sherif

Other than the PF calls on Byron Jones and unable to get off the field on 3rd down which seems typical every year, I hate the way we get gashed on running plays more than giving up the occasional 20+ YD completion.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

The secondary is pretty solid but it’s not foolproof. The entire defense was getting worn down by the fourth quarter and OT due to being on the field so much due to our blatant inability to maintain possession throughout the game. So the offense feeds the defense and vice versa. Complimentary football. Which we again lack because of gameplan, skill gap, poor play design, wrong calls at wrong times, and execution. For example third and 3 in OT at the Raider 33 and we run an inside TE shovel pass instead of attacking their depleted secondary FTW.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Third Eye said:
The secondary is pretty solid but it’s not foolproof. The entire defense was getting worn down by the fourth quarter and OT due to being on the field so much due to our blatant inability to maintain possession throughout the game. So the offense feeds the defense and vice versa. Complimentary football. Which we again lack because of gameplan, skill gap, poor play design, wrong calls at wrong times, and execution. For example third and 3 in OT at the Raider 33 and we run an inside TE shovel pass instead of attacking their depleted secondary FTW.
exactly my friend
 
jreg1

jreg1

Since we cannot rush the passer just put 4 330 lb monsters on the damn line and stop the run!!! lol
 
