If I hear 1 more time...

The secondary is pretty solid but it’s not foolproof. The entire defense was getting worn down by the fourth quarter and OT due to being on the field so much due to our blatant inability to maintain possession throughout the game. So the offense feeds the defense and vice versa. Complimentary football. Which we again lack because of gameplan, skill gap, poor play design, wrong calls at wrong times, and execution. For example third and 3 in OT at the Raider 33 and we run an inside TE shovel pass instead of attacking their depleted secondary FTW.