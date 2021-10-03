If I wake up in the morning...

jreg1 said: did you not wanna wake up when that "thug" Incognito was on our team? Click to expand...

Who we quickly got rid of. Hence my point.Do you really want the team to be THOSE GUYS who hired DW hoping for a “successful season” at the cost of looking like that? The team that hired a guy accused of multiple sexual assaults? Just for wins? Keep in mind, those “wins” are as up in the air with him as without him. Not at all guaranteed.Nah. I watched this team win cleanly. Didn’t have to stoop to hiring criminals in order to win. Used to be the cleanest team in the league for 25 years.We look bad enough as it is. Don’t need the notoriety. At all.I’ll walk away from 46 years of being a Dolphins fan if we hire him.We’re better than that. For all our issues, we (team and fans) do have our integrity.You gonna sit at the bar and drink with a guy you know to be a sexual offender just because he’s buying?