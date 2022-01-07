 If I was Tua or a free agent I would not want to be here | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If I was Tua or a free agent I would not want to be here

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

We have cap room to fill a lot needs this off season but there are a few issues. The available free agents we can get are likely to get franchise tagged or sign with a Team that has their **** together. The coaching staff in this team is in par with perennial losers such as the Jets, Lions, and insert any mediocre team. In essence we are just slightly better. If I was Tua or any free agent, this wouldn’t be an ideal place to stay. Ross based on history alone should clean the house, and bring a proven coach and gm to this team.

With the amount of cap room left it would be foolish to leave it into the hands of the person in charge of our operations. We can keep our defensive coaches, and bring in someone that is likely to clean the house in offense.

Areas of Need:

1. Head Coach
2. GM
3. Offensive staff
4. Quality linemen
5. Receivers

Not to throw the blame on Flores but someone needs to fall on the sword. No need to get into conversations but the bottom line is that what we are doing is not working at all. Regardless if Tua is the guy or not, he is best suited to start next season. We use the draft to fill in areas of need, and attract suitors in free agency. We are not going to attract anyone with the staff we have right now. Miami is such a great market but has been devalued over the years with the wrong coaching personnels.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

All this to say that you support the job Tua has done up to this point. The same present wrapped in a different shade of paper...with a different colored bow.

Text Spamming GIF by Dr. Donna Thomas Rodgers
 
superphin

superphin

If I was Tua I would honestly demand a trade. I don't care if I had to be a backup somewhere and bide my time I'm not letting a team who may or may not be trying to actively replace me ruin my football psyche by giving me a garbage OL, run game, and HC.

If I was a top end QB I would John Elway/Eli Manning my way out of being drafted by this franchise. Don't stick me in the pits of hell and tell me it's only a bit warm.
 
T

The Ghost

If I were Tua I would definitely (respectfully) ask for permission to seek a trade, if Flores/Grier are retained.

If we hire a new staff that’s excited to work with me (Tua), then I certainly wouldn’t entertain leaving given so many fans support me (including The Ghost).

The Flores/Tua combo is something no one should want. Including Flores and Tua. Flo made it clear Tua’s not his guy. There is no recovering from that.

This is why signing\playing Ryan Fitzpatrick was one of the most counterproductive things ever for this rebuild.

Fitzpatrick set us back and it’s Flo’s fault. 2019 and 2020 served zero purpose.
 
67Stang

67Stang

If I was ANY QB, I would not want to come here. Brissett sucked even worse than Tua did, so you Tua bashing clowns need to give it a rest. If Tua played all year, we would most likely be in the playoffs. This OL is beyond just bad. They can't run block or pass block, and have absolutely effected both QB play and what plays can actually be called.
 
1

1972forever

I agree. I have no idea why any decent QB would want to play on this present Dolphin offense. The worst OL, terrible running game and basically Waddle and Gesicki as the only reliable receivers.

A offense that is high school level and a OL coach that is just not getting the job done. Unfortunately Tua didn’t ask to come to this situation, he was drafted into this mess.

I certainly wouldn’t blame Tua if he was happy if the Dolphins did trade for Watson and he could then go to a team with a much better offensive system. Under those circumstances I believe he would thrive, while Watson would be spending even more time at the massage parlors recovering from the pounding he would be taking playing behind the Dolphins OL.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

He's been jerked around so much by the FO ever since he was drafted, yanked left and right for Fitzpatrick, healthy enough to play but FO still went with Brisket vs the Ravens. Watson drama. It's probably best both move on from each other.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

If I was Tua I would throw this nice guy **** right out the window and start demanding that the coach and GM get him what he needs to succeed. If they dont, I would publicly call them out.

I dont care if it looks bad to anyone. If they're not doing their job, call them ****ers out. It's no secret. Ineptitude does not deserve to be kept on the DL. You identify it, make adjustments, and fix that ****....
 
