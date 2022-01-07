If I was Tua or a free agent I would not want to be here

We have cap room to fill a lot needs this off season but there are a few issues. The available free agents we can get are likely to get franchise tagged or sign with a Team that has their **** together. The coaching staff in this team is in par with perennial losers such as the Jets, Lions, and insert any mediocre team. In essence we are just slightly better. If I was Tua or any free agent, this wouldn’t be an ideal place to stay. Ross based on history alone should clean the house, and bring a proven coach and gm to this team.



With the amount of cap room left it would be foolish to leave it into the hands of the person in charge of our operations. We can keep our defensive coaches, and bring in someone that is likely to clean the house in offense.



Areas of Need:



1. Head Coach

2. GM

3. Offensive staff

4. Quality linemen

5. Receivers



Not to throw the blame on Flores but someone needs to fall on the sword. No need to get into conversations but the bottom line is that what we are doing is not working at all. Regardless if Tua is the guy or not, he is best suited to start next season. We use the draft to fill in areas of need, and attract suitors in free agency. We are not going to attract anyone with the staff we have right now. Miami is such a great market but has been devalued over the years with the wrong coaching personnels.