If it was us

Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
4,976
Reaction score
1,060
Location
Los Angeles, CA
First one was a good no call and evens up the soft one they gave us to tie the game.

The second one is a more legit gripe but still a catchable ball… kind of like how the Raiders did on the deep ball just after it.

Don't blame the refs. You have plenty to give to the coaches, GM, and OL.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
3,740
Reaction score
1,425
Age
30
Location
CT
Yeah I mean didn't like either call but we gave that game away with playcalling. That safety was huge and lost the momentum and cost us crucial points. By far one of the worst calls in the history of the nfl…
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,161
Reaction score
3,369
Location
Everywhere
DuderinoN703 said:
Winners don't need calls to help them.
Click to expand...
Yeah that's not true on endzone passes with PI, sorry. Can't catch a pass without hands. With their CBs coming in and out on injury it was worth a shot to take advantage of mismatches where PI is more likely. Pretty standard stuff.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
15,716
Reaction score
8,670
Location
NJ
Gsmack_42 said:
I'd bet we would of got two pass interference call's on us on that last drive.
Click to expand...
I was at a TGI Friday's near my house, and next to me was of all things a Jets fan, and twice he saw those PI not called...Frustrating, but in the end Miami put themselves in that situation with a 14 point lead, yet making mistakes, and playing conservative in an away game.

You have your foot on their neck, don't remove it, just put even more pressure down on them, and go hard for more points.
 
Z

Zeb

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
465
Reaction score
617
Age
33
Location
Cocoa, FL
Heres the thing....NFL referees suck in almost every game played.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,697
Reaction score
3,897
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Games change on safeties.
That play call was the game right there. Everything changed at that point. Sanders missing the FG before the half didn't help either.
But whoever called that screen pass should be asked for his keys to the building.
 
