If it was us

Gsmack_42 said: I’d bet we would of got two pass interference call’s on us on that last drive. Click to expand...

I was at a TGI Friday's near my house, and next to me was of all things a Jets fan, and twice he saw those PI not called...Frustrating, but in the end Miami put themselves in that situation with a 14 point lead, yet making mistakes, and playing conservative in an away game.You have your foot on their neck, don't remove it, just put even more pressure down on them, and go hard for more points.