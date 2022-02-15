 If It's All True...Ross...Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If It's All True...Ross...Flores

If hard evidence comes out that everything Flores alleges about Ross is accurate. There is a recording and/or emails corroborating his claim of a real offer of 100k to lose games and that Ross tried to get him to tamper with Brady against the rules, then what is your reaction? What are your thoughts on Ross and Flores? What do you think the correct punishment would be? Should be?
 
I think that’s moot because you won’t find it and they clearly didn’t “throw” games. They won five games with a pretty weak roster.
 
I think it happens with all owners to some degree so I don’t think there should be any punishment. The only punishment that will happen is if there is evidence found and NFL is forced to take action.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
If hard evidence comes out that everything Flores alleges about Ross is accurate. There is a recording and/or emails corroborating his claim of a real offer of 100k to lose games and that Ross tried to get him to tamper with Brady against the rules, then what is your reaction? What are your thoughts on Ross and Flores? What do you think the correct punishment would be? Should be?
Why would anyone know that when it's so early? There are already so many threads on this with all of the info out there. Now that it's the offseason with nothing to talk about until FA then the draft this will get a lot more smoke than fire. Ross has a succession plan to have Beal be the next owner. If I'm Ross, I just speed that up and be done with it.

Ross's Succession Plan CLICK
 
Couldn’t care less about the tampering, but if it’s against the rules. penalize him. I’m not going to entertain the notion that Ross is guilty of trying to throw games until proof is shown that Ross tried to throw games.
 
I don't even think it's a big deal.

Teams tank every damn year or other year. Wow, Ross wanted to make it not totally suck for his new HC doing so. So evil.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
If hard evidence comes out that everything Flores alleges about Ross is accurate. There is a recording and/or emails corroborating his claim of a real offer of 100k to lose games and that Ross tried to get him to tamper with Brady against the rules, then what is your reaction? What are your thoughts on Ross and Flores? What do you think the correct punishment would be? Should be?
Hell have to sell the team and they will probably take at least one of our first round draft picks. If however no proof then it’s he said he said and nothing will probably happen.
 
He never paid flo 100k for any loss. Nothing in writing
Ross just wants to win super bowls
Flo coached on same team with brady for more than a decade. The boat meeting that never happened is meanongless.
Flo kept working there and taking paychecks for 3 years. That makes him unethical for taking paychecks and then siuing after 3 years and getting fired for not making playoffs.
 
I also don’t think tanking is a big deal. And all of this moral posturing by other coaches and players is ridiculous. Plenty of teams have tanked before and will tank again. Flores is alleging that Ross asked him to throw games, a much more serious and uncommon issue. But extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. So far . . . None.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I don't even think it's a big deal.

Teams tank every damn year or other year. Wow, Ross wanted to make it not totally suck for his new HC doing so. So evil.
The League did nothing when the Colts "Sucked for Luck" or when the Bengals "Bombed for Burrow". Miami didn't tank, so why is this even an issue? I believe that it's because Flores made something public that the League wants kept quiet. IMO, there's no way that the League isn't full of a bunch of corrupt hypocrites. Honor, integrity, good sportsmanship, ethical behavior; none of these mean a damn thing to the NFL because they're in the Entertainment Industry where anything goes as long as you can make money.

Brady with the Pats is one example; when he was the "Face of the League" and a "Media Darling", Officials made sure that he was protected at all costs and calls went his way more often than not. Michael Irvin was caught in a hotel room with hookers and drugs but is now in the Hall Of Fame with a TV job. Ray Lewis associated (allegedly involved) with a murder case; Hall Of Fame. Aaron Hernandez and the Pouncey twins were all 1st round picks, yet any decent background check would have shown how they were "involved" in several criminal investigations at college. There was no mention of these incidents when they were drafted but reports finally came to light after Hernandez was arrested. Also, there is testimony in the Wells Report on BullyGate that Pouncey was the team's "drug dealer"... Incognito was punished for being an idiot, so why did nothing happen to Pouncey?

The League is dirty because of money, and any publicity is good publicity when it comes to making money. If I were Ross, if the NFL tries to force him to do anything, I'd hire an army of lawyers to uncover every single piece of dirt on the League where they "overlooked" unethical and criminal behavior.
 
Ross tried to get us Burrow and then Brady for Tua to sit behind. Imagine either scenario.
 
