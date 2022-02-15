If It's All True...Ross...Flores

GhostArmOfMarino said: I don't even think it's a big deal.



Teams tank every damn year or other year. Wow, Ross wanted to make it not totally suck for his new HC doing so. So evil. Click to expand...

The League did nothing when the Colts "Sucked for Luck" or when the Bengals "Bombed for Burrow". Miami didn't tank, so why is this even an issue? I believe that it's because Flores made something public that the League wants kept quiet. IMO, there's no way that the League isn't full of a bunch of corrupt hypocrites. Honor, integrity, good sportsmanship, ethical behavior; none of these mean a damn thing to the NFL because they're in the Entertainment Industry where anything goes as long as you can make money.Brady with the Pats is one example; when he was the "Face of the League" and a "Media Darling", Officials made sure that he was protected at all costs and calls went his way more often than not. Michael Irvin was caught in a hotel room with hookers and drugs but is now in the Hall Of Fame with a TV job. Ray Lewis associated (allegedly involved) with a murder case; Hall Of Fame. Aaron Hernandez and the Pouncey twins were all 1st round picks, yet any decent background check would have shown how they were "involved" in several criminal investigations at college. There was no mention of these incidents when they were drafted but reports finally came to light after Hernandez was arrested. Also, there is testimony in the Wells Report on BullyGate that Pouncey was the team's "drug dealer"... Incognito was punished for being an idiot, so why did nothing happen to Pouncey?The League is dirty because of money, and any publicity is good publicity when it comes to making money. If I were Ross, if the NFL tries to force him to do anything, I'd hire an army of lawyers to uncover every single piece of dirt on the League where they "overlooked" unethical and criminal behavior.