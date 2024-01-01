If jaguars and Steelers win next week…

cltchperf
I know it’s a tall task for Miami to beat bills as it is with josh Allen’s success vs miami and especially with Miamis injuries from yesterday. I hope ravens rest their starters since they have 1 seed locked, tho they might want to knock rival Steelers out. But Steelers have a shot winning if ravens have back ups in. If Steelers win and jaguars win, Miami can Knock bills out of playoffs. Steelers would have tie breaker on bills at 10-7. Jaguars would have 4 seed and colts or Texans Would have 6 seed.
I know Miami playing Steelers doesn’t guarantee a Miami win but it would be icing on the cake for Miami to win division and kick the bills out. **** the bills. So I’m following the earlier games next week before Miami plays. Im rooting for Steelers and jaguars. Just wanted to let you guys know though
