 If McD Keeps Four Spots For Running Backs... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If McD Keeps Four Spots For Running Backs...

EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,833
Reaction score
3,375
Age
32
Location
SRQ
I don't think it's a certainty Michel makes the roster with Mostert being at full speed early in camp.

I could see Edmonds, Mostert, Gaskin, Doaks.
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,169
Reaction score
2,380
Age
57
Did you not see Gaskins get steam rolled trying to pass block against TB backups. I think he has probably played his last season in Miami.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,597
Reaction score
18,750
Location
New Jersey
I say Edmunds, Mustard, Michel and Gaskin

Doaks and Ahmed are gone. Gaskin playing time wayyyy reduced though
 
TFK

TFK

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2020
Messages
339
Reaction score
819
Age
50
Location
NJ
Edmonds, Mostert, Michel and Ingold.


But I think they keep 5 and Gaskin sticks around. I think having an actual competent coaching staff will do wonders for him.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
17,596
Reaction score
40,629
Age
58
Location
My own little world
EPBro said:
I don't think it's a certainty Michel makes the roster with Mostert being at full speed early in camp.

I could see Edmonds, Mostert, Gaskin, Doaks.
Click to expand...
Doaks over Sony? What is the rationale for that? Sony is a proven, more than serviceable back. Doaks is not, and I don't see a whole lot of ceiling there to justify a decision like that.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
49
Reaction score
242
Age
35
Location
woods
Michel is making the team and will probably be the starter at some point in the season. He's a reliable veteran and winning player.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,833
Reaction score
3,375
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Mach2 said:
Doaks over Sony? What is the rationale for that? Sony is a proven, more than serviceable back. Doaks is not, and I don't see a whole lot of ceiling there to justify a decision like that.
Click to expand...
I would say he ads versatility to the backfield as a thumper.

But frankly, Ahmed is a better scheme fit as a runner in this O than Michel, Gaskin, White or Doaks.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
17,596
Reaction score
40,629
Age
58
Location
My own little world
EPBro said:
I would say he ads versatility to the backfield as a thumper.

But frankly, Ahmed is a better scheme fit as a runner in this O than Michel, Gaskin, White or Doaks.
Click to expand...
OK, I have to ask, when has Doaks shown anything? You can say he hasn't had the opportunity, and I would agree with that. You can say you like an underdog story, and I can empathize. But to say he is a better "between the tackles" thumper than Michel, is making a statement with no supporting evidence.

Ahmed is definitely faster/quicker than Gaskin, but he is not as complete, and redundant in this running back room, IMO.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,330
Reaction score
13,015
Location
Borneo
I don’t have a vote. This is McDaniel‘s specialty. I’m fine with who he chooses
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,162
Reaction score
24,883
EPBro said:
I don't think it's a certainty Michel makes the roster with Mostert being at full speed early in camp.

I could see Edmonds, Mostert, Gaskin, Doaks.
Click to expand...

Yeah right..they’re taking Gaskin over Michel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom