If McD Keeps Four Spots For Running Backs...

Doaks over Sony? What is the rationale for that? Sony is a proven, more than serviceable back. Doaks is not, and I don't see a whole lot of ceiling there to justify a decision like that.I don't think it's a certainty Michel makes the roster with Mostert being at full speed early in camp.
I could see Edmonds, Mostert, Gaskin, Doaks.
Yeah I think it will be Gaskin....who will win the fourth spot?
Myles Gaskin has my vote! You?
I would say he ads versatility to the backfield as a thumper.
OK, I have to ask, when has Doaks shown anything? You can say he hasn't had the opportunity, and I would agree with that. You can say you like an underdog story, and I can empathize. But to say he is a better "between the tackles" thumper than Michel, is making a statement with no supporting evidence.I would say he ads versatility to the backfield as a thumper.
But frankly, Ahmed is a better scheme fit as a runner in this O than Michel, Gaskin, White or Doaks.
Doakes???
But frankly, Ahmed is a better scheme fit as a runner in this O than Michel, Gaskin, White or Doaks.
I don't think it's a certainty Michel makes the roster with Mostert being at full speed early in camp.
I could see Edmonds, Mostert, Gaskin, Doaks.