If Miami wins @ Baltimore on Sunday…

Maybe I’m getting a little ahead of myself, but if Miami can find any way to bring home a W on Sunday, not only do they bring home a division title, which is HUGE, it will set up what I believe is the most important regular season game in franchise history.

I’ve been a die hard fan for 40 years. I’m trying to not to get my hopes up, but man it’s crazy to think that a win this week puts Miami in the driver seat to capture the #1 seed, a first round bye, and home field for the entire playoffs.

I’ve said it already this season, but I firmly believe there’s no current AFC team that is going to go get a win in Miami in January. It’s pretty astonishing to see what coach McD and this franchise have grown into less than 2 years into his tenure.

While the future looks bright regardless of how this season ends, we’re talking about the here and now and after 2+ decades of awful football, embarrassing scandals, and mistake after mistake, I am currently soaking up the reality that the Miami Dolphins are 8 good quarters of football away from making the road to the Superbowl come STRAIGHT THROUGH MIAMI!!!

I’m so ****ing pumped up and I know all my Fins brothers and sisters are too!! Let’s go take care of business and take what is ours!

Fins Up FOREVER!
 
I feel good about this game, to me it is bigger than week 18.
Win and we clinch division and guaranteed 2nd seed, when I look at matchups 2nd seed is good positioning, only thing missing would be the bye…
 
Not to add to the improbable, but if Miami beats the Ravens, and the following Sunday afternoon Ravens again fail to win against the Steelers...Expect to see very few starters for Miami Sunday night when they play the Bills, considering Miami will have taken over the #1 position...Oh root against the Browns also.
 
