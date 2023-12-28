If Miami wins @ Baltimore on Sunday…

Maybe I’m getting a little ahead of myself, but if Miami can find any way to bring home a W on Sunday, not only do they bring home a division title, which is HUGE, it will set up what I believe is the most important regular season game in franchise history.



I’ve been a die hard fan for 40 years. I’m trying to not to get my hopes up, but man it’s crazy to think that a win this week puts Miami in the driver seat to capture the #1 seed, a first round bye, and home field for the entire playoffs.



I’ve said it already this season, but I firmly believe there’s no current AFC team that is going to go get a win in Miami in January. It’s pretty astonishing to see what coach McD and this franchise have grown into less than 2 years into his tenure.



While the future looks bright regardless of how this season ends, we’re talking about the here and now and after 2+ decades of awful football, embarrassing scandals, and mistake after mistake, I am currently soaking up the reality that the Miami Dolphins are 8 good quarters of football away from making the road to the Superbowl come STRAIGHT THROUGH MIAMI!!!



I’m so ****ing pumped up and I know all my Fins brothers and sisters are too!! Let’s go take care of business and take what is ours!



Fins Up FOREVER!