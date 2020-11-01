If Miami wins Today

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,912
Reaction score
4,673
The Dolphins are kind of in no-man's land as far as accessing whether or not to make a trade to improve their chances for 2020. Already, the team looks further along than I thought it would. At 3-3 the team is currently 8th in the AFC with seven playoff spots this year. Finally getting Tua in the lineup would seem to help as well. I think both the Buffalo and Seattle games were winnable with better quarterback play.

Do you all think a win today could be the determining factor on whether Miami makes a trade prior to November 3? Either way, I'm not expecting a big trade. Maybe a DT or a RB to complement Gaskin and Breida. Perhaps a 6th round pick as the Dolphins have three sixth rounders.

It may be too early to think big, but at 4-3 Miami would certainly be right in the running.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,788
Reaction score
3,121
I think we've been looking into players regardless of the outcome because I think that they think we ARE a competitive team.I do bot think they'll over pay for anyone but it's clear to be a rb and dl is on their radar
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,912
Reaction score
4,673
artdnj said:
I think we've been looking into players regardless of the outcome because I think that they think we ARE a competitive team.I do bot think they'll over pay for anyone but it's clear to be a rb and dl is on their radar
Click to expand...
I've seen a lot of ideas floated around, but agree it's probably a rb. Jordan Howard has been disappointing, but I'd think the team would look for a power back to complement what they already have.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
2,362
Reaction score
1,989
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
I don't think Grier has stopped looking for a possible trade, and he shouldn't.

He should always be on the lookout for a beneficial trade for the long term. No splash trades that only benefit the team for a year
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
6,671
Reaction score
11,848
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The Dolphins are kind of in no-man's land as far as accessing whether or not to make a trade to improve their chances for 2020. Already, the team looks further along than I thought it would. At 3-3 the team is currently 8th in the AFC with seven playoff spots this year. Finally getting Tua in the lineup would seem to help as well. I think both the Buffalo and Seattle games were winnable with better quarterback play.

Do you all think a win today could be the determining factor on whether Miami makes a trade prior to November 3? Either way, I'm not expecting a big trade. Maybe a DT or a RB to complement Gaskin and Breida. Perhaps a 6th round pick as the Dolphins have three sixth rounders.

It may be too early to think big, but at 4-3 Miami would certainly be right in the running.
Click to expand...
Honestly, I have to say no.

Anyone of any real impact either has a big contract, will cost top draft assets, or both.

Anyway, what exactly would they be "in the running" for? Surely you don't forsee a SB run?

I don't want to give up high picks for instant gratification.

2021 forward is far more important than 1 and done in this years tournament.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,912
Reaction score
4,673
Mach2 said:
Honestly, I have to say no.

Anyone of any real impact either has a big contract, will cost top draft assets, or both.

Anyway, what exactly would they be "in the running" for? Surely you don't forsee a SB run?

I don't want to give up high picks for instant gratification.

2021 forward is far more important than 1 and done in this years tournament.
Click to expand...
Perhaps a run-stuffing defensive tackle, but not sure any good ones are available. I tend to agree with you that Miami won't make a move. But, if they do I think it will be a small one. Frank Gore maybe? Miami could trade a 6th rounder to the NYJ for Gore and the Jets 7th. Something like that maybe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom