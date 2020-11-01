If Miami wins Today

The Dolphins are kind of in no-man's land as far as accessing whether or not to make a trade to improve their chances for 2020. Already, the team looks further along than I thought it would. At 3-3 the team is currently 8th in the AFC with seven playoff spots this year. Finally getting Tua in the lineup would seem to help as well. I think both the Buffalo and Seattle games were winnable with better quarterback play.



Do you all think a win today could be the determining factor on whether Miami makes a trade prior to November 3? Either way, I'm not expecting a big trade. Maybe a DT or a RB to complement Gaskin and Breida. Perhaps a 6th round pick as the Dolphins have three sixth rounders.



It may be too early to think big, but at 4-3 Miami would certainly be right in the running.