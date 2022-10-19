If priority #1 is get Tua/Terron back, then priority #2 is improve these two bottom-dwelling categories

Miami has the 5th most penalties in the league with 43. (Note: 28% were pre-snap.)

No wonder it feels like the refs are calling a lopsided game! The Fins have the poorest against/beneficiary -19 penalty differential and it’s not close—the next nearest team is -15. Miami also has a league high 8 declined penalties.

Connor Williams leads the team with 4 total penalties which puts him on pace for ~12. Interestingly, this is the same level from last year with the Cowboys. FYI: another Dolphins off-season OL target, La’el Collins, is on pace for 15.

Last year, Austin Jackson lead the team with 13 penalties.

Ranked 31st in both categories total fumble/interception takeaways (with 5) Total giveaway/takeaway differential (minus 5).

Total Interceptions have hurt the most Takeaways = 1, tied for 32nd Giveaways = 7, tied for 31st



I tried to find a source for cumulative YTD injuries by team but couldn’t locate anything beyond who is currently injured.

Losing Tua for three weeks has been painful but we’re fortunate to be 3-3 after going against the toughest strength of schedule in the league. Getting healthy Tua and Terron back should dramatically improve our play but we’ve still got work to do to consistently compete against top tier teams.McDaniel said injuries are no excuse for poor performance and how fewer penalties and more forced turnovers are the way to control outcomes.