If Ross Doesn't Go After Harbaugh Sell The Team To Beal

Good point. We don't know if Ross is going after him or not but if he doesn't then I agree with the take in this story. It's about bringing the best HC in. Ross pays most of Harbaugh's salary at Michigan. I think something can still happen on this front.
https://dolphinstalk.com/2022/01/if...im-harbaugh-then-sell-the-team-to-bruce-beal/
