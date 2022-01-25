 If Ross Doesn't Go After Harbaugh Sell The Team To Beal | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Ross Doesn't Go After Harbaugh Sell The Team To Beal

Is Ross still recovering from looking like an @ss for the last time he went after Harbaugh? To me, if Harbaugh is going to leave anyway why not bring him here?
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,387
Reaction score
14,650
Is anyone happy about the Vance Joseph rumors,?

That Harbaugh and Pederson aren't being discussed is confusing. Perhaps that is happening behind the scenes?

Daboll and McDaniel are at least interesting.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
9,162
Reaction score
16,723
Age
69
Location
Miami
Ross would never sell the team to Beal at this time if he thought Beal would go after Harbaugh. Ross cares far more about the University of Michigan than he does the Dolphins.

As much as I would love to see Harbaugh as the next Dolphin HC, I realize it’s not going to happen. So like everyone else on here, I’ll just wait to see who they hire so they fire him in a few years.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Is anyone happy about the Vance Joseph rumors,?

That Harbaugh and Pederson aren't being discussed is confusing. Perhaps that is happening behind the scenes?

Daboll and McDaniel are at least interesting.
Why would they be discussed? Neither are in the NFL so we wouldn't hear about them unless the team decides to share the info.
 
