if the Dolphins lose to the Jets next week...

Dan Campbell was once our coach. It was awesome. The listless team that lived under Philbin became a hungry group of murderers in 1 week. Lamar Miller got 4 TDs. It was amazing. So they hired Adam Gase. And then Jay Cutler was our QB. Steve Ross has to go. Owner has final say. Let's all pool together our savings and buy him out. I've got $200 and and old set of ttack wheels for a mustang that I can't seem to sell.
 
Fuhbawl said:
Looks like the Lions were built correctly by a competent GM, while the Dolphins were built by a drunk sailor lost in downtown Bangkok with pockets full Steve Ross' money. Steve Ross just sits in the corner shrugging his shoulders while the doofus who blew all his money has a goofy smile on his face. Guess it doesn't bother Ross that his team gets sodomized every time they are on the national stage.
Looks like the Lions were built correctly by a competent GM, while the Dolphins were built by a drunk sailor lost in downtown Bangkok with pockets full Steve Ross' money. Steve Ross just sits in the corner shrugging his shoulders while the doofus who blew all his money has a goofy smile on his face. Guess it doesn't bother Ross that his team gets sodomized every time they are on the national stage.
 
I've been critical of both McDaniel and Grier. Even on the firing squad bandwagon after that horrendous, lackluster 2-6 start.

But, hear me out. McDaniel deserves time to grow as a coach. We've actually seen that. The adjustments have been slow at times, but he's made some necessary changes.

Miami has played pretty well recently, but...

The next change might be the hardest to implement. It's clear that Miami isn't physical enough. That begins with bringing in physical talent (Grier and scouts). But it also extends to practicing physical football.

The missed tackles, penalties, injuries all likely come down to how the team practices. Reporters have called Miami soft. We're hearing that from announcers. Even from fans who have attended practices.

You simply aren't going to beat the big boys by being the fastest team in football. You've got to be physical.

It's not the cold weather. It's the lack of physicality that's holding the Dolphins back. Can McDaniel bring that to practices?
 
Aquapride2 said:
If the Dolphins lose to the Jets next week I predict Mike McDaniel will be fired and Wes Welker will be named interim head coach for the final 4 games of the season.
You know they are not gonna lose.

It's a home game vs an inferior team coming off a bad loss..

They are going to rock...

The lost will come vs the Texans on the road after a feel good week from stomping on the Jets..

They might actually win the Texans game too.. but then the loss will come vs the 49ers after flirting with us to get over .500.

They just lose when the stakes are high.. when nobody cares and there's low pressure vs an inferior team they win convincingly. They they break our hearts.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Omg no, mcdummy does NOT deserve another chance. Good God dude
 
Aquapride2 said:
Fins will win just so all staff keeps their jobs. We love to finish near 0.500 every single year.
 
Aquapride2 said:
I think there is a zero chance of that happening. I think the blame will fall on Grier. I think internally there still is a lot of faith in McDaniel.
 
If we lose at home to the Jets next week then McDaniel should not be having a Monday presser. Period.

And if that’s the case then it wouldn’t be the worst result in the world, although I’ll continue to root for the team. Once we secure that 8th loss though, especially if it’s against a AFC team, then it’s time to root for draft positioning.

Grier needs to be gone regardless. New bar for McD keeping his job: win out AND win a road playoff game, likely in frigid weather. That or **** off. I’ve had enough of the blunders. There will be no, “well we finished the season strong at 9-8, probably make the playoffs if Tua never concussed himself” - nah. I have no interest in wasting 2025 on another “prove it” opportunity for a guy who hasn’t earned a fourth season. Earn it now with all odds stacked heavily against you or peace out.

Grier and McDaniel both put this team in this mess.
 
Aquapride2 said:
They will promote weaver in this scenario. I don't believe it will happen as I believe mcdaniel is safe this year
Should it happen though at 8 losses doesn't seem possible.
 
