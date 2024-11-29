if the Dolphins lose to the Jets next week...

I've been critical of both McDaniel and Grier. Even on the firing squad bandwagon after that horrendous, lackluster 2-6 start.



But, hear me out. McDaniel deserves time to grow as a coach. We've actually seen that. The adjustments have been slow at times, but he's made a little of necessary changes.



Miami has played pretty well recently, but...



The next change might be the hardest to implement. It's clear that Miami isn't physical enough. That begins with bringing in physical talent (Grier and scouts). But it also extends to practicing physical football.



The missed tackles, penalties, injuries all likely come down to how the team practices. Reporters have called Miami soft. We're hearing that from announcers. Even from fans who have attended practices.



You simply aren't going to beat the big boys by being the fastest team in football. You've got to be physical.



It's not the cold weather. It's the lack of physicality that's holding the Dolphins back. Can McDaniel bring that to practices?