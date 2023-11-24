 If the Dolphins Underperform in Playoff | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If the Dolphins Underperform in Playoff

glufinfan

glufinfan

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 1, 2023
Messages
178
Reaction score
244
Age
55
Location
Canada
Let's say the Fins don't have a good playoff. Do you bring in proven winner Jim Harbaugh, who will be available next season? I would definitely entertain the idea.
Hopefully the Fins win the Super Bowl and we don't have to concern ourselves about getting Harbaugh and out compete 15 other teams for his services. Something to think about.
 
glufinfan said:
Let's say the Fins don't have a good playoff. Do you bring in proven winner Jim Harbaugh, who will be available next season? I would definitely entertain the idea.
Hopefully the Fins win the Super Bowl and we don't have to concern ourselves about getting Harbaugh and out compete 15 other teams for his services. Something to think about.
Click to expand...
the phins don’t have to win the superbowl to stay with our staff.

They’re on pace to win the division, and possible #1 seed.

So it’s not something to think about at this Stage
 
djphinfan said:
the phins don’t have to win the superbowl to stay with our staff.

They’re on pace to win the division, and possible #1 seed.

So it’s not something to think about at this Stage
Click to expand...
Correct. Not at this point. But we may be discussing it come January. I know how pro football works.
 
glufinfan said:
Let's say the Fins don't have a good playoff. Do you bring in proven winner Jim Harbaugh, who will be available next season? I would definitely entertain the idea.
Hopefully the Fins win the Super Bowl and we don't have to concern ourselves about getting Harbaugh and out compete 15 other teams for his services. Something to think about.
Click to expand...
Seek help.
 
glufinfan said:
Correct. Not at this point. But we may be discussing it come January. I know how pro football works.
Click to expand...

I’m happy for you.. but most of us don’t want to talk about this subject when we’re dealing right now

I’ll bow out and let you be alone with your thread, you’ll have fun ya hear :)
 
glufinfan said:
Let's say the Fins don't have a good playoff. Do you bring in proven winner Jim Harbaugh, who will be available next season? I would definitely entertain the idea.
Hopefully the Fins win the Super Bowl and we don't have to concern ourselves about getting Harbaugh and out compete 15 other teams for his services. Something to think about.
Click to expand...
Another useless thread
Attention craver you are
But ok I’ll bite
No, you’re idea on Harbaugh is moronic
However, as dumb as your post is I would like McD to concentrate solely on HC duties and hire a play caller
 
glufinfan said:
Correct. Not at this point. But we may be discussing it come January. I know how pro football works.
Click to expand...
We won’t be discussing this in January because hopefully you will be banned from starting littering threads
And based on your football acumen you don’t know how the NFL works
 
While I have been critical of McD’s play calling, I definitely want him our HC for a long time. I would like to see someone else calling the plays and McD focusing on being a HC. Moving in McD now for Harbaugh would be a monumental mistake! McD has made huge improvements with Tua.
 
No doubt in my mind this is the same guy as the one who cherished Stephen A Smith. He posts the same way. There is no way he can actually believe what he is typing.
 
Last edited:
No. Hell no. He's the best coach we've had since Shula (i know some will say JJ) and we are going to even entertain the idea of changing HC again? Like wtf...

No Way Friday GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom