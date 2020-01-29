If the price to move up to 3 for TUA is too steep, do we trade up to 4 for Herbert?

Assuming some other team wants to trade up to 3 or Detroit says they are taking Tua, what if the another team like the Chargers tries to jump Miami for Herbert? If Miami doesn't come out of this draft with a QB of the future it's going to get ugly. The top three are Burrow, Tua and Herbert.. Dolphins have to come out with one of them so would you move up one spot and trade with the Giants to insure we get one?
 
Rosen doesn't look so good. I agree Tua is the best option, but he's injury prone.. He will get hurt. I was thinking the other day how certain players don't get hurt, like Jason Taylor. JT didn't have a big body, but never got hurt and played a long time.
 
dolphintodd said:
If we trade up to 3 or 4 hopefully it's for an injured player and we give up our entire draft. Anything less than that will be extremely disappointing.
This is why I'm thinking Herbert. He's got a big body and doesn't need surgery every 8 games he plays..
 
I really don’t think we are interested in all three but you never know. I feel like they may be really interested in one possibly Tua and I’m sure they’ve worked out trade up scenarios. They may like Herbert equally a bit less not at all or more we won’t know until draft night.

I just hope they do what they need to do to get the one that will take this team and move us into the playoffs regularly. If they’re not crazy about any of them or maybe just Burrow and they think the price is too high and not worth the risk then maybe they’ll wait till next year, time will tell.
 
I would sit tight at 5 and let the picks fall as they do. This draft is going to be a real poker match....especially the 1st round. Everyone is going to try and pry picks away from the Dolphins. Our needs are so vast, I would prefer us to trade down from #5 rather than up, unless the player available is deemed franchise altering by Grier and Flo.
 
I'd prefer Andrew Thomas or Okudah at 5 than trading up for any of the QB´s and loose picks, we are not QB desperate and we have another 3 first rounds in 2021 . take Love in the second
 
