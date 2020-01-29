If the price to move up to 3 for TUA is too step, do we trade up to 4 for Herbert?

Bobbo
Assuming some other team wants to trade up to 3 or Detroit says they are taking Tua, what if the another team like the Chargers tries to jump Miami for Herbert? If Miami doesn't come out of this draft with a QB of the future it's going to get ugly. The top three are Burrow, Tua and Herbert.. Dolphins have to come out with one of them so would you move up one spot and trade with the Giants to insure we get one?