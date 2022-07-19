If there is one game

GBpackers10
Active Roster
If we only lose one game all year I wouldn’t mind it being to you guys on Christmas. Love you all.
If we only lose one game all year I wouldn’t mind it being to you guys on Christmas. Love you all.
Not really as you guys are our AFC team. If not us then you.This is a bizarre post.
You should be, our offense should be sorted out by then and we may be hard to keep up with. The Pack has a much improved D to deal with and if the Pack find some recieving talent to work with it should be a very entertaining game. I'm not a NFC guy but, I root for the Pack when they play.Without Adams I’m worried though.
I'd just be happy if Miami was in a playoff race come Christmas.If we only lose one game all year I wouldn’t mind it being to you guys on Christmas. Love you all.
This is a bizarre post.