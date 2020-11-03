If they stay with Tua.....

Next year they should make a trade and get some players that are used to catching lefty throws from him.



Try a Trade for Jerry Judy

Draft: DeVonta smith

Draft: Najee harris



I don't know its going to play out, after watching every throw from 2019.



I notice a ton of his quick screens are high or horrible placement like in his debut, but he doesn't make bad decisions or throw many picks. He is accurate within 20 yards and can hit the wide open touchdown but over throws the covered touchdown chances he has.



I think some familiar players will speed up his pro game!