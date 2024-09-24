If this is real, I'll ****ing quit on this team

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 8,515
- Reaction score
- 19,997
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
I'll sell my Dolphins **** and be done
I'll sell my Dolphins **** and be done
This is a major overreaction. If we started the season with Russ as our backup, the season might now be over already.**** all of you!
GRIER SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO TRADE FUTURE DRAFT PICKS!
I'll root for Buffalo out of spite, I swear to God!If we trade away picks, I'll have to find something else to do on Sundays
Lol. I wouldn't go that far but I'm sure my life would be a lot more peaceful on SundaysI'll root for Buffalo out of spite, I swear to God!
I'll sell my Dolphins **** and be done
I was thinking the same thing. Ppl think it's click bait but it is 100% a Grier movei would like to say is just click bait, but grier (and mcdaniel) are that stupid, and shrivled balls ross is too, he wont stop it. maybe they should give up a first, and another $50mm a year 4 year extension for him too. ps this jacksonville team sucks, and they should have beaten us.