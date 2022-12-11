 If this lightning strikes…we have a real chance! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If this lightning strikes…we have a real chance!

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,649
Reaction score
20,541
BlueFin said:
I love the gamble on Eric Fisher at this point!

It may be too much to ask for and a small percentage of possibility?

But if we could somehow get a healthy Armstead and Fisher as bookends for the stretch run this could really be interesting!

Fingers crossed 🤞
Click to expand...
The time off may have helped him as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom