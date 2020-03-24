If Trent Williams is released?

Would you want Miami to sign him to a fair long term deal (3/4 years) ? Or even a 2 year deal ? I figure this would ease our LT problem and concentrate on the best RT for if and when we draft Tua or BPA.
 
Has Washington tried to trade for him? If it was a two year deal, yes, but Mia should still draft a left tackle. you can kick him or the other to right. MIa has zero depth, seems to always be injured and trades away their talent. keep stockpiling!

It is a $12M cap savings if they cut him. Not sure if they are in the Clowney sweepstakes but could they get him and Young?
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
Has Washington tried to trade for him? If it was a two year deal, yes, but Mia should still draft a left tackle. you can kick him or the other to right. MIa has zero depth, seems to always be injured and trades away their talent. keep stockpiling!

It is a $12M cap savings if they cut him. Not sure if they are in the Clowney sweepstakes but could they get him and Young?
Washington gave Williams' agent permission to seek a trade partner over two weeks ago. Apparently, that wasn't working too well, so the agent just went public with the whole, "cut or release him" thing.
 
Aquaaiea said:
Would you want Miami to sign him to a fair long term deal (3/4 years) ? Or even a 2 year deal ? I figure this would ease our LT problem and concentrate on the best RT for if and when we draft Tua or BPA.
In a New York minute. It will probably take 3 years $50 million. May have to lose Albert Wilson to get it done.
 
Feverdream said:
He's demanding 20 million per year... which is freaking ridiculous for a player who has has injuries, health problems and hasn't played in awhile.
It is ridiculous. But so are his 7 straight pro bowls. He is a top 3 Tackle if healthy. He’s gonna get paid. Not $20 million but I can see in the $17 range. 2 or 3 year deal. I’d be more comfortable at two years but he could be a serious get.
 
It don't seem we're trying to bring in older guys with injury history for a change. That's what the team has done in the past and it's never worked.
 
Agree with Danny... he doesn't fit what we are doing now. ...and we are NOT in a win now mode just yet.
 
i would have no problem seeing if we could get him reasonable for 2 years, or even a 3 year contract that was really 2 years as long as we still go into the draft and invest heavily on an OT, and then that gives us the year 2021 to invest in the other book end tackle, so we are set with hopefully two good young tackles in 2022 and Williams off the books.

I really just kind of want our rookie QB to possibly get some safe exposure in 2020 or for Josh Rosen to get some safe looks in 2020 so we can show he has trade value, needs to be cut, or is worthy of being a back up in 2021.
 
If he signs with the Giants, Browns, Jets or Bucs I wouldn’t be mad.

Especially TB.

One of those teams needs to be taken out of the OT market.
 
