If Trent Williams is released?

Washington gave Williams' agent permission to seek a trade partner over two weeks ago. Apparently, that wasn't working too well, so the agent just went public with the whole, "cut or release him" thing.Has Washington tried to trade for him? If it was a two year deal, yes, but Mia should still draft a left tackle. you can kick him or the other to right. MIa has zero depth, seems to always be injured and trades away their talent. keep stockpiling!
It is a $12M cap savings if they cut him. Not sure if they are in the Clowney sweepstakes but could they get him and Young?
In a New York minute. It will probably take 3 years $50 million. May have to lose Albert Wilson to get it done.Would you want Miami to sign him to a fair long term deal (3/4 years) ? Or even a 2 year deal ? I figure this would ease our LT problem and concentrate on the best RT for if and when we draft Tua or BPA.
It is ridiculous. But so are his 7 straight pro bowls. He is a top 3 Tackle if healthy. He’s gonna get paid. Not $20 million but I can see in the $17 range. 2 or 3 year deal. I’d be more comfortable at two years but he could be a serious get.He's demanding 20 million per year... which is freaking ridiculous for a player who has has injuries, health problems and hasn't played in awhile.
Summed up perfectly. No brainer when facts laid out like that.32 in July, wants 20 million per... and this.
2018 Washington Redskins 13 13 2017 Washington Redskins 10 10 2016 Washington Redskins 12 12 2015 Washington Redskins 14 14
Missed 31 games in the last 5 years.
At 10 million per... maybe, but he looks like a progress blocker. The type of guy who'd keep our rookies from playing and developing.