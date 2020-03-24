If Trent Williams is released?

i would have no problem seeing if we could get him reasonable for 2 years, or even a 3 year contract that was really 2 years as long as we still go into the draft and invest heavily on an OT, and then that gives us the year 2021 to invest in the other book end tackle, so we are set with hopefully two good young tackles in 2022 and Williams off the books.



I really just kind of want our rookie QB to possibly get some safe exposure in 2020 or for Josh Rosen to get some safe looks in 2020 so we can show he has trade value, needs to be cut, or is worthy of being a back up in 2021.